Jessie J gives health update after breast cancer diagnosis

Jessie J has spoken out regarding her cancer diagnosis. Picture: Instagram/Jessie J

By Hope Wilson

The singer has opened up about her health journey after speaking about her early breast cancer diagnosis.

Jessie J, 36, has given fans a health update after she revealed her breast cancer diagnosis.

The mother-of-one shared a video on Instagram of her performance at Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club in London and confessed how she was feeling at the time.

The 'Price Tag' singer started the post with: "I had 5 breast biopsies the night before this show. I was in some discomfort but so hyped to do it and I didn’t want to cancel."

Jessie continued: "The more I watch this show back I can see my brain working in complete over drive trying not to blurt it all out = 😂🧟‍♀️🥴 Laughing and making jokes in hard times 🤝🏻 me."

Jessie J shared a video of a recent performance after she underwent five breast biopsies. Picture: Instagram/Jessie J

During the concert, which happened prior to Jessie announcing her cancer diagnosis, the singer spoke about the importance of her loved ones.

She began: "On my first album, Who You Are, I know a lot of people called it Who Are You, which completely changed the meaning. Who are you? Where have you been? Pet peeve - people asking me, ‘Where have you been?’ Where the f*** have you been?

"Being truthful in who you are - not your mates or your family or everyone else, but like what you love and who you are. What makes you special. That’s all I wanna focus on. And my huge, perfect t***. You know what I mean?"

Jessie J recently revealed she was diagnosed with early breast cancer. Picture: Getty

On June 4 2025 Jessie released a video in which she revealed her cancer diagnosis.

The 36-year-old said: "I was diagnosed with early breast cancer. Cancer sucks in any form, but I'm holding on to the word 'early'."

Jessie also explained why she was hesitant to tell the world about her health issues, stating: "One, because, selfishly, I do not talk about it enough.

"I'm not processing it because I'm working so hard. I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories. I'm an open book. It breaks my heart that so many people are going through so much similar and worse-that's the bit that kills me."

Jessie J shares two-year-old son Sky with partner Chanan Colman. Picture: Instagram/Jessie J

She went on to say: "The timing of it has been mad but also beautiful and given me this incredible perspective in this time.

"But honestly I need to process it and talk about it and, I need a hug. You have loved me through all my good and hard times. And I don't want this to be any different."

Jessie also said she would be undergoing surgery in the coming weeks, joking: "It's a very dramatic way to get a boob job."

The former Voice UK coach received an outpouring of positive comments from her fellow celebrities and fans after disclosing her health issues.

Rita Ora penned: "Your literally my favourite person and I’m praying for you you’ve got this. my mother had it and I know the surgery and any treatment on this matter is mentally tough so I’m here for you. X"

With Leigh-Anne adding: "Sending you so much love ♥️♥️♥️"

Whilst Paloma Faith said: "Sending so much love I have every confidence you will beat this."