Jessie J calls son Sky her 'biggest ray of light' as she shares latest cancer update

Jessie J shared an update with fans on her breast cancer journey. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Pop star Jessie J says 'darkness will never win' as she posts adorable video of her toddler Sky, two, amid her gruelling breast cancer recovery.

Jessie J has thanked her son Sky for getting her through the 'darkest times' as she updated fans on her cancer journey with an emotional post on Instagram.

The British pop star, 37, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in April and opened up about her battle last month, revealing that she had undergone a single mastectomy to give her the best chance of beating the disease.

Now, the Bang Bang singer has taken to social media to share some positive news and show gratitude towards her two-year-old boy, who she described as the "biggest ray of light" amid the gruelling illness.

Posting a clip of the sweet toddler, which saw him cradled in his famous mum's arms, she encouraged Sky to repeat her positive mantra, which said on repeat: "Mummy's going to be okay."

And it seems their hopeful prediction came true as Jessie told fans she had been crying 'happy tears' because doctors had confirmed the cancer had not spread.

Next to the video, she wrote: "And…I AM OK

"Results = I have NO cancer spread 😭😭😭

"Happy tears are real 😭😭😭😭😭😭

"Thank YOU for the prayers, the love, the well wishes, the joy and all the positive energy. 🥹"

Explaining the significance of the video of Sky, she said: "This video is from the night before my surgery...

"We called it baby boy. You are my biggest ray of light and with you in my life the darkness will never win. ☁️🌞

"Lots of healing to go and one more surgery to make these cousins look more like sisters.

"But for now it’s gratitude time and I am changing my name to The LopJess monster 🧟‍♀️🌶️🍈🍳."

Jessie said Sky was her "biggest ray of light" amid her breast cancer battle. Picture: Instagram

Fans were thrilled to hear the positive news that Jessie was officially cancer free, not only in her breast, but elsewhere in her body too.

The comments section was flooded with messages of congratulations for the star, whose initial diagnosis was described as 'early-stage' breast cancer.

"Now is the time to continue living your best life!! SO happy for you🤍," wrote one thrilled follower.

A second penned: "He doesn't know it yet but his mummy's one of the strongest women in this world."

"♥️🎉 BEST NEWS EVER!!!! 🎉♥️ so so happy for you my girl!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼," gushed another.

A fourth wrote: "The most INCREDIBLE BEST NEWS EVER 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️❤️❤️."

While a fifth said: "Oh, thank you so very much for sharing the wonderful news--and in the best way possible. We continue to send you so much love and healing wishes."

The pop star underwent a single mastectomy in June. Picture: Instagram

The last time Jessie updated fans on her cancer journey she listed the 'pros' and 'cons' of her post-surgery experience.

First outlining the good, she started: "Cancer is all gone.

"My nipple is where it used to be, I can watch Love Island with no guilt.

"I am getting to rest and talk to friends more than ever.

"My mum lives with us. Sky just being Sky. Chanan making me feel safe and the messages are 10/10.

"Connecting with other people who are going through a similar time and being able to support each other."

However she quickly followed the light with the dark, admitting that she was feeling anxious not knowing whether the cancer had spread to other parts of her body.

Sharing the negative impact of it all, she wrote at the top of her 'cons': "Not being the mum I'm used to being and picking Sky up.

"The fear of not knowing if the cancer is all gone - the mental with this is...

"The pain and discomfort is ok and expected but a d******d when I'm trying to sleep."