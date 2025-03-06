Jesy Nelson facts: Age, songs, boyfriend, children and Little Mix past revealed

Jesy Nelson has become a hugely successful pop star in her career. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Zoe Adams

Where is Jesy Nelson from? Is she married? And what's her net worth? Here's everything you need to know about Jesy as she prepares to become a mum for the first time.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jesy Nelson rose to fame on The X Factor where she went on to become one quarter of one of the most famous girlbands in history, Little Mix.

After nine years of producing some of the biggest hits in the charts, with songs including 'Black Magic', 'Woman Like Me' and 'Shout Out To My Ex', Jesy decided it was time to go solo and make some music success of her own.

Personally, she's been through a lot too, making documentaries about her life as well as bravely talking about her mental health battle. Jesy is now also pregnant with twins and is raising awareness for a life-threatening condition the babies have.

Here's everything you need to know about Jesy from her age, where she's from, who her boyfriend is and more on her unborn children.

Jesy Nelson and boyfriend Zion Foster are welcoming twins in 2025. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

How old is Jesy Nelson and where is she from?

Born on 14th June, 1991, Jesy will be celebrating her 34th birthday in 2025.

She was raised in Romford, Essex, and is the daughter of mum Janice White and dad, John Nelson. Jesy's parents split when she was just five years old and she has remained very close with her mum.

Jesy has an older sister called Jade, an older brother called Jonathan and a younger brother called Jospeh.

How tall is Jesy Nelson?

Jesy is around five foot three inches tall which is about 1.6 meters in height.

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster have been together since 20222. Picture: Getty

Who is Jesy Nelson's boyfriend?

Jesy is about to become a parent for the first time alongside boyfriend Zion Foster. A hip-hop and rap musician from London, Zion is most famous for his songs including 'Get This Girl' and 'Oh Nana'.

Aged 26, Jesy and Zion haven't had the smoothest of relationships. The pair began dating in January 2022 but suddenly split in 2024 with reports suggesting their age gap of seven years got in the way. They also split briefly in 2023.

The couple reunited once more in November 2024 and announced their happy twin news in January 2025.

Who has Jesy Nelson dated?

Jesy has been unlucky in love up until now and has previously dated TOWIE's Chris Clark and Diversity's Jordan Banjo.

Other ex-boyfriends include Love Island's Chris Hughes, model Sean Sagar and musician Harry James.

She was also engaged to the lead singer of Rixton, Jake Roche, but sadly split in 2016 after "growing apart".

Little Mix dominated the charts as four for nine years. Picture: Getty

Does Jesy Nelson have children?

Jesy delighted the world when she confirmed she was pregnant with twins early in 2025. She hasn't confirmed her due date yet but has recently revealed the pregnancy is tough going.

In an open and honest chat, she said the identical twins have a life-threatening condition and she's currently being monitored "very closely".

Jesy explained: "We wanted to let you in on our journey of what we've been going through. So we are having identical twins which is so exciting - we cannot believe it. But, unfortunately, there are complications that come with having identical twins.

"The type of twins we are having are called mono/di twins and so normally most twins will have two placentas that they feed off of. But when you have mono/di twins, that means your twins live off one placenta which can lead to lots of complications - one of them being one baby might take all the nutrients which, and it's really awful to say, but could lead to both babies dying."

What are Jesy Nelson's songs and what is her net worth?

Of course, Jesy dominated the charts with the Little Mix ladies including Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock but she's also gone on to have solo music too.

Her songs include:

'Boyz' featuring Nicki Minaj

'Bad Thing'

'Me'

Jesy has a rumoured net worth of £6.3million which is largely due to her music success.

READ MORE: