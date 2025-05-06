Pregnant Jesy Nelson asks fans for advice from hospital bed ahead of twins' birth

6 May 2025, 13:55

The Little Mix star has been in hospital since March due to pregnancy complications.
The Little Mix star has been in hospital since March due to pregnancy complications.

By Claire Blackmore

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has taken to social media to ask followers for help as she recovers from surgery to save her unborn twins.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jesy Nelson has taken to social media to ask her loyal fans for some advice following emergency surgery to save her unborn twins.

The former Little Mix favourite, 33, has been resting up in hospital since late March when she was diagnosed with twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS) – a potentially fatal complication which could put one or both of her babies at risk.

After undergoing an emergency operation, which thankfully was a success, the pregnant singer has been recovering under medical supervision with the help of her boyfriend Zion Foster.

But the Black Magic star revealed on TikTok that there was one thing her partner couldn't help with as she turned to her followers for help.

Jesy Nelson has very important question for fans

Revealing her future plans once she had given birth, she said: "When I first come out of hospital, one of the first things I wanna do is dye my barnet.

"First of all because, ewww, get your greys out for the lads!

"Second of all, I feel like I've been this colour for like, quite a while now. I don't feel like it's ginger anymore, it's just like a washed out auburn.

"So Zion wants me to go like a browny-blonde. And I just don't know. I don't know what suits me, so I want your advice. What like hair colour do you actually love on me best? I can't decide."

After sharing her light-hearted video on social media, fans were quick to share their thoughts on her post-natal glow-up, with many telling Jesy to stay auburn, while others suggested blonde.

Fans were thrilled to see the former X Factor icon in better spirits as she pondered over what beauty treatments to have following her long hospital stay.

Both she and Zion have been cooped up inside the 'same four walls' to ensure their identical twins stay safe following emergency surgery for TTTS.

The expectant parents confessed that being forced to remain in the same place away from home had been difficult.

Zion told OK! Magazine: "The same four walls are driving us a bit crazy."

Fans were concerned for the couple after a string of emotional posts revealed the potentially terrifying fate of their unborn twins.

But on Mother's Day, the duo shared a positive update, explaining everything was going well amid their scary ordeal.

Five weeks ago, Jesy told fans on Instagram: "We are still in hospital, so I've been recovering but we have some amazing news. The TTTS has cleared up. The operation was a success, which is just absolutely incredible. We are so, so lucky to have the most amazing doctors.

Explaining why she was unable to leave the medical facility, she added: "My cervix is very, very short so I can't leave the hospital because my waters could break at any point and I'm still very, very early."

Jesy said that doctors told her she had to be "a certain amount of weeks" to be sent home, but the couple confessed they were just "so grateful" their babies were "still here and still going strong".

Zion has since admitted that he has grown a better understanding of his girlfriend, getting to know her on a "deeper level" during the harrowing experience.

He said of his relationship with Jesy: "I think it's at these times when you really, really know what love you have and what your relationship means.

"And I think for me and Jess, this has just taken it to a whole other level of us knowing we are literally made for each other."

