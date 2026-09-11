Jesy Nelson finally goes Instagram official with new boyfriend Ben Davies after months of secrecy

Jesy Nelson has made her relationship with Ben Davies Instagram official, giving fans their clearest look yet at the man she has been dating in recent months. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Little Mix star shared loved-up snaps with the gardener after they were spotted together at the National Television Awards.

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Jesy Nelson has made her relationship with Ben Davies Instagram official, giving fans their clearest look yet at the man she has been dating in recent months.

The former Little Mix star, 35, appeared alongside Ben in a series of photographs from the National Television Awards, after the pair attended Tuesday night’s ceremony together.

Jesy had arrived on the red carpet alone, but Ben was later spotted sitting beside her inside the ceremony as her documentary, Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix, was nominated in the Authored Documentary category.

The couple have now seemingly decided there is little reason to keep their romance under wraps, with Ben and Jesy sharing images on Instagram of them posing in matching all-black looks.

Jesy wore a striking strapless black dress with long PVC gloves and a thigh-high split, while Ben opted for a black vest, blazer and trousers, showing off his tattooed arms.

Her caption appeared to acknowledge she had previously kept her new romance relatively private.

“Forgot to mention…” she wrote, accompanying the message with a speak-no-evil monkey and black heart emoji.

The post prompted an enthusiastic response from her followers, with fans congratulating the singer on her new relationship.

Among the comments was one who wrote: “This makes me so happy and I got to witness the love at first sight.”

Another added: “So happy for you!”, while a further message read: “Wow u look incredible and what a stunning couple.”

Jesy had arrived on the red carpet alone, but Ben was later spotted sitting beside her inside the ceremony (pictured). Picture: Getty

Ben's appearance at the NTAs was also significant given the evening belonged, in part, to Jesy and the deeply personal story behind her documentary.

The film was shortlisted for the Authored Documentary prize, although it ultimately lost out to Our Girls: The Southport Families.

Jesy’s relationship with Ben comes after her split from Zion Foster earlier this year.

The pair share twin daughters, Ocean and Story, who were diagnosed with the rare muscle-wasting condition spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) after their birth.

Jesy has since become a prominent campaigner for greater awareness of the condition and has been praised for helping persuade the government to introduce a national rollout of newborn screening for SMA.

At the end of August, Jesy shared an image showing Ben driving a Range Rover while holding her hand (pictured). Picture: Instagram/Jesy Nelson

Her relationship with Ben had been gradually emerging online before the NTA photographs.

At the end of August, Jesy shared an image showing Ben driving a Range Rover while holding her hand, and although his face was not shown, the photograph offered the first clear indication that she had a new man in her life.

She had also previously teased Ben on Instagram Stories, posting a picture from a rooftop garden in which the tattooed arm of a man could be seen.

Ben, who has been described as a landscape gardener, was first pictured publicly with Jesy during a night out in London earlier this month.

Jesy Nelson on Life After Little Mix and her twins' SHOCK diagnosis

Jesy has spoken candidly about the upheaval in her personal life since her split from Zion.

In her recent Amazon Prime documentary, she described the break-up as “a very traumatic thing” for both of them, explaining that they had struggled to cope with their circumstances together.

“You'll either be a team or it'll tear you apart,” she said, adding that her main priority was her daughters and that she wanted to be “the best mum with the best energy and positivity possible”.

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