Who is Jesy Nelson's boyfriend Zion Foster? His age, music career and relationship revealed

12 March 2025, 14:55

Jesy Nelson is dating Zion Foster
Jesy Nelson is dating Zion Foster. Picture: Instagram/Jesy Nelson/Zion Foster

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Jesy Nelson's partner Zion Foster from his age to his job and how long the couple have been together.

Jesy Nelson's boyfriend Zion Foster has gained attention after the former Little Mix singer revealed she was pregnant with twins.

Despite their seven year age gap, these two have continued to showcase their relationship online and delight fans with their fun content.

After getting back together earlier this year after splitting in 2024, fans are keen to learn more about Zion and Jesy's relationship as her due date beckons.

Here is everything you need to know and Jesy's partner Zion including his age, job and how long the couple have been together.

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster are in a relationship
Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster are in a relationship. Picture: Getty

How old is Zion?

The singer was born in 1999 and celebrated his 26th birthday in 2024. This means Zion and Jesy have a seven-year-age gap, with the X Factor star turning 33 in 2024.

What is Zion's job?

Zion is a musician with his song 'Get This Girl' being released in 2015. He and Jesy collaborated on some unreleased tunes, however they are yet to publish their music together.

The star has spoken about previously being bullied for enjoying music, telling Notion: "I used all that bullying and stuff as motivation. I’m the type of person if you tell me I can’t do it…I’m stubborn, I’m gonna try to do everything to prove you wrong.

"Then the turning point for me was when I started to get recognition from U.K. rappers that were big at the time.

"They were starting to post my stuff so I started to go into school and kids were like “oh my god this guy posted you!” And from there people started to treat me a bit different."

Zion Foster and Jesy Nelson have recorded music together
Zion Foster and Jesy Nelson have recorded music together. Picture: Instagram/Jesy Nelson

How long have Jesy and Zion been together?

Jesy and Zion began dating in January 2022 and often shared images and videos of each other on social media.

However the couple called it quits in September 2024 and removed all traces of each other on Instagram. A source told The Sun at the time: "Jesy and Zion split last month and have completely cut ties with each other.

"It's not the first time they have broken up but friends think it's for good this time.

"It's slightly awkward though because they had an EP ready of music they have made together and Jesy doesn't want it released now.

"Fans have already heard one of their tracks and were hoping for more, but it's looking pretty unlikely at this point."

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster announced her pregnancy in January 2025
Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster announced her pregnancy in January 2025. Picture: Instagram/Jesy Nelson

However fans were shocked when the couple announced they were getting back together in January 2025 whilst also revealing Jesy was pregnant with twins.

Since then the pair have kept fans up-to-date with their latest pregnancy updates after revealing Jesy would undergo surgery in order to give the twins "the best chance of survival."

