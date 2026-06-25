Jesy Nelson breaks silence on TOWIE rumours

25 June 2026, 14:25

Jesy Nelson has broken her silence after reports claimed she was poised to swap the recording studio for the streets of Essex.
Jesy Nelson has broken her silence after reports claimed she was poised to swap the recording studio for the streets of Essex. Picture: Instagram/ITV2

By Giorgina Hamilton

Former Little Mix responds to claims she was in talks to join ITV2 reality show alongside Lauren Goodger and Amy Childs.

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Jesy Nelson has broken her silence after reports claimed she was poised to swap the recording studio for the streets of Essex.

The former Little Mix star was said to be in talks to join The Only Way Is Essex, with claims she could become part of the show's "glam mums" group alongside Lauren Goodger and Amy Childs after striking up friendships with the pair.

Insiders even suggested the Jesy had been discussing how she could feature in the ITV2 reality series, fuelling speculation that a television comeback was on the cards.

But Jesy has now set the record straight.

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson was said to be in talks to join The Only Way Is Essex
Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson was said to be in talks to join The Only Way Is Essex. Picture: Getty

Sharing a screenshot of one of the reports on Instagram, the 35-year-old told fans: "Well, this is the first I'm hearing of this. I can confirm I'm defo not joining the cast of TOWIE. I just like to watch it."

According to The Sun, an insider claimed producers believed the singer would be a natural addition to the programme because of her Essex roots and existing friendships with members of the cast.

"It's a total natural fit," the source said. "Jesy is from Essex and knows a lot of the cast anyway so it's not going to feel forced. She's been talking a lot to Lauren and Amy Childs in particular so it's likely she'll be a part of their glam mums group."

While Jesy has ruled out joining TOWIE, she will soon be returning to television for a very different project.

Jesy Nelson was rumoured to be joining 'glam mums' Amy Childs (left) and Lauren Goodger (right) on TOWIE.
Jesy Nelson was rumoured to be joining 'glam mums' Amy Childs (left) and Lauren Goodger (right) on TOWIE. Picture: Getty
Sharing a screenshot of one of the reports on Instagram, the 35-year-old told fans: "Well, this is the first I&squot;m hearing of this.
Jesy Nelson told fans it was the "first" she heard about the TOWIE rumours. Picture: Instagram

The singer is set to appear in a new Amazon Prime documentary, Jesy Nelson: Life Changing, which premieres next month.

The programme follows her family's experience after her twin daughters, Ocean and Story, were diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a rare genetic condition that causes muscle weakness and wastage.

The documentary also highlights Jesy's campaign to introduce routine SMA testing for newborn babies across the UK, something she has become passionate about since her daughters' diagnosis.

Jesy Nelson was in girl band Little MIx (pictured) from 2011 to 2020.
Jesy Nelson was in girl band Little MIx from 2011 to 2020. Picture: Getty

Reflecting on the emotional journey, Jesy admits the devastating news initially left her fearing the sadness would never ease.

"In the beginning I felt like I was going to feel that sadness and that heartache for the rest of my life," she says in the documentary.

"But the pain does get less. When something like this happens in your life, it puts everything into perspective, there's a reason that this is, you know, happening."

She goes on to explain that meeting other families affected by the condition has given her a renewed sense of purpose.

Jesy Nelson reveals heartbreaking diagnosis for her twin girls

"There is this whole community that have been fighting for years to be seen and heard, so that no other family has to go through this ever again. That's the reason.

"The girls' diagnosis has become my normal now. They are the reason that I now feel that I have purpose, and they give me strength every day.

"They give me a reason to not be sad. Because I am, like, how can I be sad when you're going through all of this and they're still smiling?"

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