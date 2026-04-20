Jesy Nelson pleas for help after car is stolen containing twins’ vital medical equipment

20 April 2026, 15:49

Jesy Nelson has issued an urgent appeal after her car, containing vital medical equipment for her young daughters (pictured), was stolen from outside her home.
Jesy Nelson has issued an urgent appeal after her car, containing vital medical equipment for her young daughters (pictured), was stolen from outside her home. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

Singer offers £10,000 reward after vehicle taken from Essex driveway with essential hospital equipment inside.

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Jesy Nelson has issued an urgent appeal after her car, containing vital medical equipment for her young daughters, was stolen from outside her home.

The former Little Mix star revealed that the black Land Rover was taken from her driveway in Essex in the early hours of Sunday morning, with the theft believed to have occurred around 3am in Brentwood.

Inside the vehicle was essential hospital equipment used to care for her 11-month-old twins, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster, who have been diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy type 1 (SMA1).

The condition leads to progressive muscle weakness and can severely impact movement and development.

Jesy wrote: “My car got stolen off my driveway in the early hours of this morning, if anyone sees a black Defender reg plate JJ73SSY."
Jesy wrote: “My car got stolen off my driveway in the early hours of this morning, if anyone sees a black Defender reg plate JJ73SSY.". Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

Sharing the news on Instagram, the singer asked the public for help and confirmed she is offering a £10,000 reward for information that leads to the car’s recovery.

Jesy wrote: “My car got stolen off my driveway in the early hours of this morning, if anyone sees a black Defender reg plate JJ73SSY.

“Please, if any of you have seen or know of any information, can you DM me or contact the police.

“I have so much of my girls’ hospital equipment in that car that’s really needed.”

Jesy, 34, welcomed her daughters in May 2025 after a premature birth, and earlier this year, she spoke candidly about their diagnosis and the challenges ahead.

Inside the vehicle was essential hospital equipment used to care for her 11-month-old twins, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster (pictured)
Inside the vehicle was essential hospital equipment used to care for her 11-month-old twins, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster (pictured). Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

“We were told that they’re probably never going to be able to walk; they probably will never regain their neck strength, so they will be disabled, and so the best thing we can do right now is to get them treatment, and then just hope for the best,” she said.

“Thankfully, the girls have had their treatment, which you know, I’m so grateful for because if they don’t have it, they will die.”

The singer has since used her platform to raise awareness of SMA1, the most severe and common form of the condition.

It is characterised by muscle deterioration, loss of movement, and, in serious cases, paralysis.

According to the NHS, around 70 babies are born with spinal muscular atrophy each year in the UK. Without treatment, fewer than one in 10, approximately 8%, survive beyond the age of two.

In February this year, Jesy visited Heart Breakfast where she discussed her twins' life-changing diagnosis.

After giving birth, Jesy moved to Cornwall, hoping for a peaceful family life. It was her mum who first noticed signs that something might be wrong with the two babies.

“Mum spotted it straight away; their little legs weren’t moving. I hadn’t noticed because I’d been told not to compare them to full-term babies,” Jesy told Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden.

Doctors later confirmed her twins had SMA, a muscle-wasting condition that affects motor control and can be life-threatening if untreated.

Jesy Nelson set to show life after Little Mix in new documentary

“It’s completely curable if it’s caught early,” Jesy said. “But for some reason, it’s not part of the heel-prick test that every newborn gets. It comes down to money — and that’s heartbreaking, because early diagnosis can change a child’s entire life.”

Jamie Theakston added: “Just by talking about this, Jesy, you’re changing lives.” Amanda agreed: “Absolutely — it’s life-saving awareness.”

Now focusing on her children’s progress, Jesy says she’s learned to celebrate every tiny step forward. “It’s still 50/50 — you never know how they’ll progress,” she said.

“But when I see them holding their heads up for five seconds, that’s my new milestone. That’s my win.”

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