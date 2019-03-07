Jesy Nelson calls Chris Hughes 'sweet' after he gave their relationship 'soulmate' status

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes recently confirmed their romance . Picture: PA/instagram

Jesy Nelson has addressed her romance with Chris Hughes after he called them 'soulmates'.

The Little Mix singer and the Love Island contestant went public with their romance last week after posting a series of loved up selfies together.

Following a a boozy date night at Alcotraz bar in London Jesy said to her fans on Instagram stories: "We are on our way home and we've had the best night ever, haven't we?"

To which Chris responded: "I met my soulmate at Alcotraz."

Asked about Chris' profession of love on social media, Jesy gushed: "Thats very sweet, I love, love..."

Speculation around whether Jesy and Chris were dating began earlier this year when they were pictured passionately kissing in a kebab shop.

The pair then put an end to reports they had fizzled out after three weeks when they were later spotted on a romantic trip to Dublin.

Jesy, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirwall all attended the Global Awards on Thursday night, where they revealed they would not be getting drunk like they did last year.

Addressing their boozy night out at last year's ceremony, Jesy revealed: "I got told off after that, I was just having fun. We can't really drink tonight, everyone expected us to be drunk at The Brits aswell but we weren't.

She added: "We might be boring tonight."