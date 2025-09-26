Jesy Nelson announces engagement to Zion Foster

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster are engaged. Picture: Instagram/Jesy Nelson

By Hope Wilson

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster have revealed they are engaged.

Jesy Nelson has announced she is engaged to Zion Foster, four months after the pair welcomed their twin daughters together.

Taking to Instagram, Jesy wrote: "Just got engaged to my best friend 🥹💍" alongside a picture of herself and Zion, showing off her stunning ring.

The pair have been dating since January 2022 and announced the birth of their children Ocean Jade and Story Monroe in May 2025.

Jesy has opened up about becoming a mother and the difficulties she went through during her pregnancy after being diagnosed with twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS).

Speaking on This Morning, the mother-of-two said: "I mean when we first found out we were having twins which was just crazy we were ecstatic over the moon. Zion looked like he’d seen a ghost.

"Had the scan and immediately the guy told us I have to refer you to a twin specialist. The next day, the doctor sat us down and told us all the complications. I felt like, I couldn’t believe the percentages and what could potentially happen. From that point I couldn’t enjoy my pregnancy.

"They told us we could only take it two weeks at a time, I didn’t even want to announce it. When I look back now it makes me so sad, it’s supposed to be the happiest time. We had no idea this could happen with twins."

Zion added: "I just felt whilst Jess was going through it all, words of reassurance is all I could do and trying to stay positive."

Jesy also stated: "Nothing or no one will ever be able to prepare you as a parent for NICU. It’s the most scary overwhelming feeling of emotions not being able to feel like you can protect your babies.

"Naturally as a mother you just want to hold them and comfort them when they cry but you can’t because there are what feels like a million wires coming out of them and tubes and masks in the way with people poking and prodding them, it breaks your heart into a million pieces.

"Having them reunited for the first time ever today was the most magical feeling I will never be able to describe. The strongest little girls I’ve ever known who really do have the most inspiring story to tell."