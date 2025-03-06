Jesy Nelson 'could lose both babies' as she breaks down over twin pregnancy update

6 March 2025, 08:35 | Updated: 6 March 2025, 08:40

Jesy and Zion announced they were expecting twins on January 12, 2025
Jesy and Zion announced they were expecting twins on January 12, 2025. Picture: Jesy Nelson / Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson has shared a heartbreaking update about her pregnancy alongside boyfriend Zion Foster.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jesy Nelson, 34, broke down as she shared the news with fans that she could lose her twin babies.

The former Little Mix member shared a candid video on her Instagram page alongside boyfriend Zion Foster where she revealed that while they were excited to be expecting identical twins, they have been left saddened with the possibility that they could lose one, or both, of their babies.

Talking to the camera, Jesy said: "We wanted to let you in on our journey of what we've been going through. So we are having identical twins which is so exciting - we cannot believe it. But, unfortunately, there are complications that come with having identical twins."

She went on to explain: "The type of twins we are having are called mono/di twins and so normally most twins will have two placentas that they feed off of.

"But when you have mono/di twins, that means your twins live off one placenta which can lead to lots of complications - one of them being one baby might take all the nutrients which, and it's really awful to say, but could lead to both babies dying."

Jesy Nelson revealed she was pregnant with twins earlier this year
Jesy Nelson revealed she was pregnant with twins earlier this year. Picture: Jesy Nelson / Instagram

Appearing emotional, Jesy continued: "I am currently pre-stage TTTS which is twin-to-twin transfusion and I am being monitored very closely and I have to go and be scanned twice a week."

Sadly, she shared that "every time" she's gone in for an update "it has got a little bit worse", however she said that she and Zion are "hoping and praying" for the best.

Jesy admitted she had no idea about these possible complications when she fell pregnant, and shared the motivation to bring awareness to the condition.

"It's just really sad that it does come with these complications," Jesy said: "We had no clue that this kind of thing happens when you have twins. We just really wanna raise awareness about this."

Jesy and Zion announced they were expecting twins on January 12, 2025, with a post on social media where she said she was "eating for three". Since then, the singer has kept fans updated with her pregnancy, and promises to do so as they continue through this difficult time.

