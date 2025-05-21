Jesy Nelson announces new documentary about motherhood and life after Little Mix

21 May 2025, 15:07

Jesy Nelson will star in a new Amazon Prime Video documentary
Jesy Nelson will star in a new Amazon Prime Video documentary. Picture: Jesy Nelson / Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Jesy Nelson will star in a new Amazon Prime Video documentary, following her difficult pregnancy with Ocean and Story, and her life in general after cutting ties with Little Mix bandmates Jade Thirwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Jesy Nelson is set to return to screens in a new six-part docuseries, Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix, which will premiere on Prime Video.

The series will chronicle her life following her departure from the chart-topping girl group, alongside Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirwall, as well as her recent transition into motherhood.

The 33-year-old singer recently gave birth prematurely to twin daughters, named Ocean and Story. The documentary will explore her experience during a high-risk pregnancy, alongside her career evolution and personal milestones since stepping away from the spotlight.

Announcing the news on social media, Jesy shared a picture of herself while pregnant, sat on a bed, with the camera crew in view filming her. In the caption, she spoke about the difficult decision to let the documentary makers into her life during the difficult pregnancy where she was diagnosed with twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS).

'Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix' is expected to offer a behind-the-scenes perspective on the pop star’s new chapter
'Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix' is expected to offer a behind-the-scenes perspective on the pop star’s new chapter. Picture: Jesy Nelson / Instagram

"We have more exciting news to share… I feel so excited and proud that we can finally reveal we have been filming our own series for @primevideouk", Jesy wrote: "We met with the creative director @demidoyle and Producer Gavin at @navybee.tv, letting the cameras in wasn’t an easy decision for us as it’s such a deeply personal time but I knew I wanted to tell my story in my own words."

She continued: "We opened the doors fully and I’m really looking forward to letting you all in as I navigate my way to becoming a first time mum to our beautiful baby girls Ocean and Story. I’ll be honest, it’s not been easy as it’s been such a high risk pregnancy, so you’ll see all the highs and lows and rollercoaster of emotions we have been going through. I hope you will all join me on this journey as I really open up and say goodbye to the past and enter this new chapter in my life… Coming to Prime Video."

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster welcomed their twin baby girls on May 15
Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster welcomed their twin baby girls on May 15. Picture: Jesy Nelson / Instagram

Jesy rose to fame in 2011 after winning The X Factor as a member of Little Mix. She left the group in 2020, citing mental health challenges. Since her departure, she has not remained in contact with former bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

This series follows Nelson’s previous BBC documentary Odd One Out (2019), which addressed her struggles with online bullying and mental health during her time in the group.

Announcing the new series on social media, Nelson said the production team was granted access during a highly personal period of her life. She described the series as a candid portrayal of recent events, from pregnancy to parenthood, offering viewers insight into both the challenges and triumphs she has faced.

