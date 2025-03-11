Jesy Nelson pregnancy latest: Twins' due date, genders and TTTS diagnosis explained

Jesy Nelson has been very open with the emotional pregnancy journey. Picture: Jesy Nelson / Instagram

By Alice Dear

Jesy Nelson and her boyfriend Zion Foster are facing pregnancy complications after the Little Mix star was diagnosed with twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS) - here's the latest updates.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jesy Nelson, 33, and her boyfriend Zion Foster, 26, have received an immense amount of support from fans after revealing the pregnancy complications they are going through with their twins, with the former Little Mix member undergoing surgery to save the babies.

The singer announced she was pregnant with twins at the beginning of the year, but amid the happiness the pair have been dealing with a diagnosis of twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS), which puts both babies at risk.

Jesy has been very open with the emotional journey she and Zion are going through, sharing heartbreaking videos on her Instagram page to keep her fans updated - most recently the post about surgery.

As Jesy and Zion ask for fans to "pray" for them, here's everything we know about the star's pregnancy, including her latest updates on TTTS.

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster are expecting twins. Picture: Jesy Nelson / Instagram

What is the latest Jesy Nelson pregnancy update?

The latest update Jesy Nelson shared with her followers was on Instagram on Saturday, March 8, where she emotionally told people how she was having to undergo surgery in order to save the twins.

In the video, filmed from the hospital, Jesy broke down in tears as she shared that this procedure will give the babies "the best chances of surviving", as her partner Zion cuddled her.

Read more: Jesy Nelson in tears as she undergoes surgery to save twins amid pregnancy complications

Jesy said at the time: "I've been feeling a bit poorly, like the past few days, been having a few of the symptoms that I need to watch out for, which is like my belly tightening, struggle breathing.

"So today we came into the hospital to just have a check-up, basically, just in case. And unfortunately the symptoms have got worse, so they have to perform the procedure, which is obviously not what we wanted to happen, but it's necessary because it's going to give our babies the best chance of surviving."

Jesy Nelson revealed she was pregnant with twins earlier this year. Picture: Jesy Nelson / Instagram

This came just days after Jesy shared her diagnosis of TTTS in a similar video shared onto social media, telling her fans: "We wanted to let you in on our journey of what we've been going through. So we are having identical twins which is so exciting - we cannot believe it. But, unfortunately, there are complications that come with having identical twins."

She went on to explain: "The type of twins we are having are called mono/di twins and so normally most twins will have two placentas that they feed off of.

"But when you have mono/di twins, that means your twins live off one placenta which can lead to lots of complications - one of them being one baby might take all the nutrients which, and it's really awful to say, but could lead to both babies dying."

She finished by saying: "I am currently pre-stage TTTS which is twin-to-twin transfusion and I am being monitored very closely and I have to go and be scanned twice a week."

We haven't had an update from Jesy since she announced she would be undergoing surgery.

What is twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS)?

The NHS describe the condition of TTTS as:

"Twin-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS) affects identical twins who share a placenta (monochorionic). The risk is higher for MCDA twins, but it can happen in MCMA twins, too. It's caused by abnormal connecting blood vessels in the twins' placenta. This results in an imbalanced blood flow from 1 twin (known as the donor) to the other (recipient), leaving 1 baby with a greater blood volume than the other. TTTS affects 10 to 15% of monochorionic twins and can have serious consequences. You'll need to discuss your individual case with a doctor, as what works in one TTTS pregnancy may not be appropriate in another."

When did Jesy Nelson announce pregnancy?

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster announced they were expecting twins on January 12, 2025.

The couple shared a picture of a polaroid in which the Little Mix star was showing off her baby bump with the caption: "She’s eating for 3 now 👶👶."

When is Jesy Nelson's due date and how far along is she?

Jesy Nelson has not publicly shared her due date and we do not know at what point in her pregnancy she is.

Twin-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS) affects identical twins who share a placenta (monochorionic). Picture: Jesy Nelson / Instagram

What gender are Jesy Nelson's twins?

At the moment, we do not know the genders of Jesy's twins, and it will be up to her to share the information if and when she wants to.

Who is Jesy Nelson's boyfriend?

Jesy Nelson is expecting twins with her boyfriend Zion Foster, a 26-year-old rapper from South London.

The pair were together for around 18 months before they reportedly split in November 2023, however they later reunited before splitting once again around five months ago.

Now, they are back together and putting on a united front amid the pregnancy complications, with fans of the Little Mix star commending him for supporting her through this difficult time.