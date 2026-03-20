Jesy Nelson reveals twin daughters have been fitted with leg splints: 'It made me feel really sad'

20 March 2026, 14:33

Jesy Nelson has shared a heartfelt update on the health of her twin daughters
Jesy Nelson has shared a heartfelt update on the health of her twin daughters. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

The former Little Mix star shares an emotional update on her daughters’ SMA diagnosis and their ongoing care.

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Jesy Nelson has shared a heartfelt update on the health of her twin daughters, revealing they have been fitted with leg splints.

The former Little Mix star, 34, welcomed Ocean and Story in May with her ex-fiancé, Zion Foster.

In January, she disclosed both infants had been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1 (SMA1), a rare genetic neuromuscular condition.

This disease progressively weakens muscles by affecting the motor nerve cells in the spinal cord.

Type 1 is the most common and severe form, with life expectancy often under two years without medical intervention.

Since announcing their diagnosis, Jesy has candidly shared the daily realities of caring for her daughters on social media.

Jesy Nelson explained the twins will now wear leg splints to correct the positioning of their “pointed” feet
Jesy Nelson explained the twins will now wear leg splints to correct the positioning of their “pointed” feet. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

In a recent Instagram story, she explained the twins will now wear leg splints to correct the positioning of their “pointed” feet.

She said: "So today, I had to go pick up the girls' splints because their feet are pointing, and they need to be flattened out. It made me really sad."

Jesy then showed the miniature splints, describing Story’s as decorated with hearts and Ocean’s with butterflies.

Holding them up to the camera, she added: "Have you ever seen anything cuter in your life? Made me sad though, because it's just another reminder."

Jesy Nelson holding her baby girls before their diagnosis
Jesy Nelson is continuing to film her documentary to help raise awareness with her twins. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

Despite the heart-wrenching prognosis, Jesy shared last month that she is continuing to film her Prime Video series, determined to use her platform to raise awareness and drive change.

She explained in a Q&A: "I just hope people continue to watch the next part of the journey. When the girls got their diagnosis, we decided that we wanted to continue filming.

"As hard as it was, we were like, 'You know what? There's a reason you guys are here, and we've got to make the best out of this situation'."

She added: "I'm sure you guys are aware, like, I'm trying to get it [SMA] made part of the heel prick test. That's my main goal right now, as well as looking after my beautiful girls.

"I haven't even seen it back yet, but I already know it's going to be tough. But I'm just so happy that we've been able to document everything, because I really believe that we're going to make a change.

"Like, I feel it. I love how dedicated people are to spreading awareness about everything that I've been through and this [programme] is going to shed even more."

In an emotional interview on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden in February, Jesy opened up about her journey since giving birth.

Jesy Nelson on Life After Little Mix and her twins' SHOCK diagnosis

She described her experience filming her documentary Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix, and how her twins’ diagnosis dramatically changed the process. "Two days into filming, I was rushed into hospital to have laser surgery because of the twins," she said. "From that day, I wasn’t allowed to leave. I ended up living in hospital for nearly three months."

Jesy is now campaigning for the UK government to include SMA testing in the standard newborn screening program. "There’s a petition — we need 10,000 signatures to get it to Parliament, and then 100,000 to take it further," Jesy said.

"Since sharing my girls’ story, six people have already messaged me saying it helped them get their babies diagnosed."

Focusing on her children’s progress, Jesy described the joy of celebrating even the smallest milestones: "It’s still 50/50 — you never know how they’ll progress. But when I see them holding their heads up for five seconds, that’s my new milestone. That’s my win."

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