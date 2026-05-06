Jesy Nelson shares huge milestone for 11-month-old twin girls amid 'SMA struggles'

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson updated her fans on her twins' progress. Picture: Instagram/@jesynelson

By Claire Blackmore

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson, 34, has shared an emotional update on her twin girls after they recently hit a major new milestone.

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Jesy Nelson has shared an emotional health update on her twins – one that caused the doting mum-of-two to 'burst into tears' months after their devastating SMA diagnosis.

The former Little Mix star, 34, revealed that her 11-month-old daughters had both hit a major developmental milestone this week, despite living with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1.

Taking to social media to reveal the heartwarming update, she proudly told fans that Ocean Jade and Story Monroe had eaten in their specialised feeding chairs for the very first time.

It was a huge moment for the pop star and her girls, whose severe and incurable genetic disease weakens the muscles in their bodies.

Jesy shared an adorable video of her twins trying out their new feeding chairs. Picture: Instagram/@jesynelson

It was a huge milestone for the 11-month-old girls. Picture: Instagram/@jesynelson

Posting on Instagram Stories, Jesy shared a sweet video of both babies enjoying some pureed food whilst strapped into their brand new high chairs.

With extra neck support and a strap for their waists, both girls safely gobbled down their dinner as they smiled for the camera.

Speaking to Ocean as she loaded up a spoon and fed it to her, she joked: "Excuse me, you’re supposed to eat it, not spit it out," before the clip zoned in on her sister Story.

Back in February, Jesy, who split from her daughters' dad Zion Foster earlier this year, confessed that she was overcome with emotion when the specialised feeding chairs first arrived.

At the time, she explained: "So the girls need special feeding chairs that came yesterday and I couldn’t help but burst into tears yesterday when I saw them.

"It just made me feel so sad as it’s just another reminder of another obstacle we have to tackle."

Her twins were diagnosed with SMA1 back in January. Picture: Instagram/@jesynelson

Despite the tough times in their difficult journey as a family, the singer has been soaking up her twins' positive progress and relishing in the heartfelt moments.

She revealed last week that Story said the word "muma" for the very first time, much to her surprise.

In a video capturing her speech progress, recently shared on social media, the 11-month-old tot can be seen wrapped in a pink and white blanket in a sleepsuit before saying the magic word.

In the background, Jesy could be heard shrieking: "Yeahhhhhh! Yesss clever girl.

"Storyyy good girl, you’re such a clever girl. Wow well done. Yeah do it again."

The Boyz singer wrote over the top of her post: "Story said muma for the first time my life is complete," and captioned the post: "My heart is so full."

The major milestones have come as a relief to Jesy, who was previously told by doctors that the girls will likely never walk and may face serious breathing and feeding difficulties.

Since their diagnosis back in January, the twins have been fitted with leg splints and tubes in their noses to keep their chests clear, and have been doing physiotherapy to help with movement.

Jesy has been helping her babies strengthen their legs by doing stretches with their tiny limbs in a bid to aid mobility, too.

As well as caring for her two children, she has also been working hard to raise awareness about the cruel condition.

In recent months, the singer has made it her mission to ensure that no other parent who has a child with SMA Type 1 feels alone in their journey.

"If talking about this helps one family feel seen, then it's worth it," Jesy previously said.