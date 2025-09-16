Jesy Nelson shares sweet insight into 'twin life' as babies hit four-month milestone

16 September 2025, 11:20

Jesy Nelson shared a string of family photos on Instagram.
Jesy Nelson shared a string of family photos on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@jesynelson

By Claire Blackmore

The pop star mum, 34, gave fans an adorable update on her twin daughters with a string of family photos celebrating just how far they have come.

Jesy Nelson has shared a sweet insight into 'twin life' with her fans, posting an adorable album of photos featuring her four-month-old daughters Ocean Jade and Story Monroe.

The former Little Mix singer, 34, welcomed her girls into the world in May after a difficult pregnancy, which caused her to give birth prematurely at 31 weeks and five days.

The new mum was forced to stay in hospital for weeks ahead of their arrival due to a potentially deadly condition called twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS).

Since recovering from the dangerous complication, she has been soaking up the newborn bubble alongside her partner Zion Foster, 26, and has given her followers a glimpse into the couple's new chapter as a family of four.

Taking to Instagram to reveal the update, Jesy created a cute reel of pictures of videos with the caption: "Twin life 🥰."

One snapshot showed pop star posing make-up free with her tiny daughter in her lap, while another captured new dad Zion snuggling up to one of the twins.

Jesy was also pictured pushing her double pram on a family walk and taking a break in a coffee shop with one of her babies wearing a little woolly hat.

The Sweet Melody hitmaker also filmed her boyfriend Zion serenading his two girls as he belted out the Family Guy theme tune as the four-month-olds laid on a cosy blanket.

In the clip, she can be heard asking her daughters: "You like that? You like Daddy’s silly singing? Do you like Daddy’s silly singing?"

While Zion added: "They smiled right at the end."

The singer has been soaking up the newborn bubble with her twins.
The singer has been soaking up the newborn bubble with her twins. Picture: Instagram/@jesynelson

The heartwarming update comes after Jesy was interviewed for the first time since giving birth on ITV's This Morning.

She opened up to hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary about the tricky journey she had been on to bring Ocean and Story safely into her arms.

At the time, she told the presenters: "I mean when we first found out we were having twins which was just crazy we were ecstatic over the moon. Zion looked like he'd seen a ghost.

"Had the scan and immediately the guy told us I have to refer you to a twin specialist.

"The next day, the doctor sat us down and told us all the complications. I felt like, I couldn't believe the percentages and what could potentially happen. From that point I couldn't enjoy my pregnancy.

"They told us we could only take it two weeks at a time, I didn't even want to announce it.

"When I look back now it makes me so sad, it's supposed to be the happiest time. We had no idea this could happen with twins."

Ocean Jade and Story Monroe are now four-months-old.
Ocean Jade and Story Monroe are now four-months-old. Picture: Instagram/@jesynelson

Zion also shared his feelings about the pair's terrifying experience, adding: "I just felt whilst Jess was going through it all, words of reassurance is all I could do and trying to stay positive."

Now it seems the types of dramas they are dealing with are thankfully more trivial, including working out which baby is which.

Revealing how she tells her girls apart, Jesy joked: "Ocean is receding a little bit, bless her. So that's how we can tell!"

