Jesy Nelson in tears as she undergoes surgery to save twins amid pregnancy complications

Jesy spoke to the camera while Zion placed a supportive arm on her. Picture: Jesy Nelson / Instagram

By Alice Dear

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has shared a heartbreaking update on her pregnancy, revealing she will be having surgery in order to give her and Zion Foster's twins "the best chance of survival".

Jesy Nelson, 34, broke down in tears over the weekend as she revealed that she would be undergoing surgery in order to save her twin babies, just days after she shared with fans that she had been diagnosed with pre-twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS).

The former Little Mix band member and her boyfriend, Zion Foster, took to Instagram to update the public on their pregnancy complications, with the singer breaking down as she shared the heartbreaking news.

Speaking from the hospital, Jesy spoke to the camera while Zion placed a supportive arm on her. She said: "I've been feeling a bit poorly, like the past few days, been having a few of the symptoms that I need to watch out for, which is like my belly tightening, struggle breathing."

She added: "So today we came into the hospital to just have a check-up, basically, just in case. And unfortunately the symptoms have got worse, so they have to perform the procedure, which is obviously not what we wanted to happen, but it's necessary because it's going to give our babies the best chance of surviving."

Jesy Nelson revealed she was pregnant with twins earlier this year. Picture: Jesy Nelson / Instagram

This comes just days after Jesy and Zion took to social media to share the diagnosis of TTTS. At the time, she said: "We wanted to let you in on our journey of what we've been going through. So we are having identical twins which is so exciting - we cannot believe it. But, unfortunately, there are complications that come with having identical twins.

"The type of twins we are having are called mono/di twins and so normally most twins will have two placentas that they feed off of.

"But when you have mono/di twins, that means your twins live off one placenta which can lead to lots of complications - one of them being one baby might take all the nutrients which, and it's really awful to say, but could lead to both babies dying."

The singer added: "I am currently pre-stage TTTS which is twin-to-twin transfusion and I am being monitored very closely and I have to go and be scanned twice a week.

"The current situation is that every time I've gone it has got a little bit worse but we are just hoping and praying for the best."

What is TTTS?

The NHS describe TTTS as:

Twin-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS) affects identical twins who share a placenta (monochorionic). The risk is higher for MCDA twins, but it can happen in MCMA twins, too. It's caused by abnormal connecting blood vessels in the twins' placenta. This results in an imbalanced blood flow from 1 twin (known as the donor) to the other (recipient), leaving 1 baby with a greater blood volume than the other. TTTS affects 10 to 15% of monochorionic twins and can have serious consequences. You'll need to discuss your individual case with a doctor, as what works in one TTTS pregnancy may not be appropriate in another.