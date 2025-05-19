Jesy Nelson twin baby names explained: What do Ocean, Story, Jade and Monroe mean?

19 May 2025, 13:21 | Updated: 19 May 2025, 13:27

Jesy Nelson twin baby names explained
Jesy Nelson twin baby names explained. Picture: Jesy Nelson / Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster have named their twin baby girls Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster - here's the meaning of each of the names and the personal connections.

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster shared the news that their twin baby girls had been born (on Thursday May 15) over the weekend following a traumatic pregnancy where the couple were forced to deal with a diagnosis of twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome.

The former Little Mix star and her musician boyfriend announced the birth of the babies on social media (where they have been sharing updates throughout the pregnancy) with beautiful pictures and a caption where they explained how "blessed" they felt.

They also shared the unusual names they have decided to give to the twin baby girls; Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster.

They wrote: "Our beautiful baby girls decided to come at 31 weeks plus 5 days. It all happened so quickly, but we are so blessed that they are here with us, healthy and fighting strong! We’ve never felt more in love."

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster welcomed their twin baby girls on May 15
Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster welcomed their twin baby girls on May 15. Picture: Jesy Nelson / Instagram

'Ocean' baby name meaning

Meaning: Sea

The name Ocean, meaning "sea," traces its origins to ancient Greek mythology. Derived from Oceanus, a primordial Titan who personified the vast river believed to encircle the world, the name carries deep mythological and natural significance. In classical lore, Oceanus was considered a powerful, eternal force—an embodiment of the boundless waters that gave rise to all life.

Today, Ocean is used as a gender-neutral given name, gaining traction in English-speaking countries. Its rising popularity reflects a broader trend toward nature-inspired and unconventional names, with parents drawn to its poetic imagery and timeless connection to the natural world.

Jesy and Zion are yet to reveal if there is a personal connection to the chosen baby name, Ocean.

Jade Nelson is the second youngest of the Nelson family and the only other daughter, aside from Jesy. They also have two brothers; Jospeh and Jonathan
Jade Nelson is the second youngest of the Nelson family and the only other daughter, aside from Jesy. They also have two brothers; Jospeh and Jonathan. Picture: Jesy Nelson / Instagram

'Jade' baby name meaning

Meaning: Precious stone

The name Jade, meaning “precious stone,” originates from Britain and has become a popular gender-neutral choice in recent decades. Named after the smooth, green gemstone long valued for its beauty and symbolism, Jade carries connotations of elegance, strength, and serenity.

Once considered an exotic pick, Jade has steadily climbed baby name charts, reflecting a broader cultural trend toward nature-inspired names with minimalist appeal. Its enduring charm lies in its simplicity and the universal recognition of the gemstone’s cultural and aesthetic significance, from East Asian art to modern jewellery.

While the meaning of the name Jade may have played a part in why Jesy and Zion decided to give this middle name to their newborn, it is believed that the name is actually a tribute to the Little Mix singer's sister, Jade Nelson.

Originally speculated to be a tribute to Jesy's former bandmate Jade Thirwall, it has since been unofficially agreed that the name is more likely taken from her sister.

A source close to Jesy explained to the Mirror: “The names which have been chosen they came up with during their long stay in hospital over the last two months as they waited for the twins to grow bigger before they were born.

“Jade was always going to be a middle name as Jesy is very close to her sister. It is a nod to her sister rather than anything else.”

Jade Nelson is the second youngest of the Nelson family and the only other daughter, aside from Jesy. They also have two brothers; Joseph and Jonathan.

Jesy Nelson has very important question for fans

'Story' baby name meaning

Meaning: Large / Big

The name Story is a gender-neutral name with multiple origins. In modern usage, it typically refers to a narrative or tale, emphasizing language, communication, and creativity. This word-based name has gained attention as part of a broader trend toward minimalist and unconventional names.

Historically, Story also traces back to the Old Norse name Stóri, meaning “large” or “big.” Over time, it developed into a surname in England, adding a layer of historical and linguistic depth to its contemporary use as a given name.

Jesy and Zion are yet to reveal if there is a personal connection to the chosen baby girl name, Story.

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster were forced to deal with a diagnosis of twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome
Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster were forced to deal with a diagnosis of twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome. Picture: Jesy Nelson / Instagram

'Monroe' baby name meaning

Meaning: Mouth of the River Roe

The name Monroe is a gender-neutral name of Scottish and Irish Gaelic origin, meaning “mouth of the River Roe.” The name refers to a specific river located in Northern Ireland, highlighting its geographical and linguistic roots in Celtic tradition.

Historically, Monroe is linked to the Munros of Foulis, an influential Scottish clan with a longstanding presence in the Highlands. The name also carries cultural significance through its association with iconic actress Marilyn Monroe, contributing to its rise in popularity as a first name. With both historical depth and modern appeal, Monroe reflects a growing trend toward names that blend heritage with contemporary style.

Jesy and Zion are yet to reveal if there is a personal connection to the chosen baby girl name, Monroe.

