Jesy Nelson melts hearts with video of giggling daughter as she opens up about SMA struggle

27 February 2026, 11:24

Jesy Nelson has melted fans’ hearts after sharing a touching clip of one of her twin daughters laughing
Jesy Nelson has melted fans’ hearts after sharing a touching clip of one of her twin daughters laughin. Picture: Instagram/Jesy Nelson

By Giorgina Hamilton

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson posted a touching clip of her baby daughter laughing with her grandmother as she continues to raise awareness for SMA after her twins’ diagnosis.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jesy Nelson has shared a touching clip of one of her twin daughters laughing and smiling during a cuddle with her grandmother, amid her children's health struggles.

The former Little Mix star uploaded the adorable video to her Instagram stories, where her baby girl can be seen giggling as Jesy’s mum showers her with kisses.

The 34-year-old singer can be heard laughing in the background, saying “aww” as she captured the tender exchange.

Jesy Nelson can be heard laughing in the background of the adorable video of her daughter
Jesy Nelson can be heard laughing in the background of the adorable video of her daughter. Picture: Instagram/Jesy Nelson
In a second clip, Jesy Nelson showed off her daughter’s growing hair
In a second clip, Jesy Nelson showed off her daughter’s growing hair . Picture: Instagram/Jesy Nelson

In a second clip, Jesy showed off her daughter’s growing hair with a laugh, joking: She’s got a little mullet. Look at this little mullet.”

She added: “She’s got little curly tufts and then a little straight mullet. Have you ever seen—oh my gosh. Look at you. Look at this little barnet… She’s like a little cabbage patch doll.”

The singer has been candid about her daughters’ health, revealing both were diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1, a rare genetic condition that affects muscle strength and movement.

Jesy gave birth prematurely to twins Ocean Jade and Story Monroe in May 2025 following complications with twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS).

Jesy Nelson's twins in adorable newborn photoshoot
The Little Mix member has been candid about her daughters’ health . Picture: Instagram/Jesy Nelson

The condition was detected after Jesy’s mother noticed something unusual about the babies’ movement.

Medical tests later confirmed the SMA diagnosis, a life-limiting condition that affects around one in 10,000 newborns.

According to the NHS, SMA can cause severe muscle weakness, impacting a child’s ability to sit, crawl, or walk, and can lead to difficulties with breathing and swallowing.

Jesy has since campaigned for greater awareness of SMA, appearing on Heart Breakfast to talk about her petition to include SMA screening in the standard newborn blood test — an effort that has already gained over 100,000 signatures.

“It’s completely curable if it’s caught early,” Jesy told Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston of her twins' illness.

“But for some reason, it’s not part of the heel-prick test that every newborn gets. It comes down to money — and that’s heartbreaking, because early diagnosis can change a child’s entire life."

Jesy Nelson on Life After Little Mix and her twins' SHOCK diagnosis

Now focusing on her children’s progress, Jesy says she’s learned to celebrate every tiny step forward. “It’s still 50/50 — you never know how they’ll progress,” she said.

“But when I see them holding their heads up for five seconds, that’s my new milestone. That’s my win.”

While the past year has been filled with hospital visits and worry, Jesy continues to share snippets of light and laughter from her motherhood journey on her social media channels.

Her fans have praised her for her honesty and strength, calling her “an inspiration” for openly discussing her family’s challenges.

READ MORE:

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Lindsay Lohan has opened up about the darker side of growing up in the spotlight, questioning why she wasn't more protected as a child star (pictured)

Lindsay Lohan asks ‘why didn’t anyone protect me more?’ as she reflects on life as a child star
Pink and husband Carey Hart are centre of split rumours after 20 years of marriage

Has Pink split with husband Carey Hart? Singer officially breaks silence

Nicole Kidman and John Travolta have been reconnected, sparking tabloid speculation about a possible romance.

Are Nicole Kidman and John Travolta dating? Everything we know so far

MAFS UK welcomed Abi and John as a new husband and wife to the experiement

Are MAFS UK's Abi and John still together?

Married at First Sight

The MAFS UK season 10 couples have wed

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together?

Married at First Sight

Idris Elba’s daughter, Isan (pictured), has opened up about repeatedly rejecting invitations to appear on Love Island

Why Idris Elba’s daughter Isan turned down Love Island ‘multiple times’

Scrubs is back for season 10 with The Janitor missing from the cast

Why The Janitor will be missing from the Scrubs reboot

TV & Movies

Cruz Beckham proved musical talent runs in the family as he kicked off his UK tour in Birmingham on Wednesday night.

Cruz Beckham pays playful Spice Girls tribute on first night of UK tour

The Love Island All Stars cast 2026 are back in the UK after six weeks in the villa

Love Island All Stars cast return to the UK - here are all the pictures

Love Island

MAFS Australia brides and grooms

When is MAFS Australia 2026 on in the UK? Start date confirmed

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

St Paul's in spring alongside a picture of bright daffodils

What's the weather forecast for March? Met Office predicts 'above normal' temperatures

Weather

Jack Whitehall is back presenting the BRIT Awards in 2026

When are the BRIT Awards 2026? Channel, time, duration and more

TV & Movies

Heart's Showbiz Kid

Heart's Showbiz Kid: Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden are searching for our next celebrity interviewer!
The medical sitcom will stream on Disney+ in the UK.

Scrubs revival release date – how to watch the new episodes in the UK

TV & Movies

Below is the full list of stars performing at the BRIT Awards 2026.

Who is performing at the BRIT Awards 2026?

Music

Jimmy Carr and co-presenter Roisin Conaty are back for season two of Last One Laughing

Last One Laughing confirms seasons 2 start date for March 2026

TV & Movies

The TV star's husband shared a heartbreaking update on her Alzheimer’s.

Fiona Phillips's husband says Alzheimer's causes star to feel 'frightened' and 'depressed'

Celebrities

Love Island winners Ciaran and Samie have big plans for their prize pot

Love Island All Star winners Ciaran Davies and Samie Elishi have a plan for their prize money

Love Island

Joe Sugg and Diane Buswell's first child together is a little baby boy.

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg share baby update as fans 'convinced' she's given birth

Celebrities

Love Island All Stars 2026 brought together some amazing couples

Love Island All Stars 2026 couples still together

Love Island

Hilary Duff told fans she was struggling to process Robert Carradine's death.

Hilary Duff leads tributes to Lizzie McGuire star Robert Carradine after actor's death, aged 71

Celebrities

Lee Ryan, Duncan James, Simon Webbe and Anthony Costa posing outside a building

Blue's 25th anniversary UK tour for 2026: Dates, tickets and venues revealed

Music

Nigel Barker became famous as a judge on America's Next Top Model.

Nigel Barker facts: Top Model star's age, career, family, net worth and where he is now

The Love Island All Stars 2026 winners have been crowned.

Love Island All Stars 2026 winners revealed in 'closest vote ever'

Love Island

Lily Collins will play Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming movie.

Lily Collins 'ecstatic' to be cast as Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s movie

TV & Movies

Tyra Banks was born and raised in Inglewood, California, to parents Carolyn London and Donald Banks

Tyra Banks facts: Model's age, career, partner, net worth and where she is now explained