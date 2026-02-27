Jesy Nelson melts hearts with video of giggling daughter as she opens up about SMA struggle

Jesy Nelson has melted fans’ hearts after sharing a touching clip of one of her twin daughters laughin. Picture: Instagram/Jesy Nelson

By Giorgina Hamilton

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson posted a touching clip of her baby daughter laughing with her grandmother as she continues to raise awareness for SMA after her twins’ diagnosis.

Jesy Nelson has shared a touching clip of one of her twin daughters laughing and smiling during a cuddle with her grandmother, amid her children's health struggles.

The former Little Mix star uploaded the adorable video to her Instagram stories, where her baby girl can be seen giggling as Jesy’s mum showers her with kisses.

The 34-year-old singer can be heard laughing in the background, saying “aww” as she captured the tender exchange.

Jesy Nelson can be heard laughing in the background of the adorable video of her daughter. Picture: Instagram/Jesy Nelson

In a second clip, Jesy Nelson showed off her daughter’s growing hair . Picture: Instagram/Jesy Nelson

In a second clip, Jesy showed off her daughter’s growing hair with a laugh, joking: “She’s got a little mullet. Look at this little mullet.”

She added: “She’s got little curly tufts and then a little straight mullet. Have you ever seen—oh my gosh. Look at you. Look at this little barnet… She’s like a little cabbage patch doll.”

The singer has been candid about her daughters’ health, revealing both were diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1, a rare genetic condition that affects muscle strength and movement.

Jesy gave birth prematurely to twins Ocean Jade and Story Monroe in May 2025 following complications with twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS).

The Little Mix member has been candid about her daughters’ health . Picture: Instagram/Jesy Nelson

The condition was detected after Jesy’s mother noticed something unusual about the babies’ movement.

Medical tests later confirmed the SMA diagnosis, a life-limiting condition that affects around one in 10,000 newborns.

According to the NHS, SMA can cause severe muscle weakness, impacting a child’s ability to sit, crawl, or walk, and can lead to difficulties with breathing and swallowing.

Jesy has since campaigned for greater awareness of SMA, appearing on Heart Breakfast to talk about her petition to include SMA screening in the standard newborn blood test — an effort that has already gained over 100,000 signatures.

“It’s completely curable if it’s caught early,” Jesy told Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston of her twins' illness.

“But for some reason, it’s not part of the heel-prick test that every newborn gets. It comes down to money — and that’s heartbreaking, because early diagnosis can change a child’s entire life."

Now focusing on her children’s progress, Jesy says she’s learned to celebrate every tiny step forward. “It’s still 50/50 — you never know how they’ll progress,” she said.

“But when I see them holding their heads up for five seconds, that’s my new milestone. That’s my win.”

While the past year has been filled with hospital visits and worry, Jesy continues to share snippets of light and laughter from her motherhood journey on her social media channels.

Her fans have praised her for her honesty and strength, calling her “an inspiration” for openly discussing her family’s challenges.

