Jesy Nelson gives birth to twins: Ex-Little Mix star welcomes babies with very unique names

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster welcome twins. Picture: Instagram/Jesy Nelson

By Tom Eames

Former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson has announced the arrival of her twin daughters with partner Zion Foster following an emergency medical intervention.

The singer confirmed the news via Instagram on Sunday, three days after giving birth at just over 31 weeks.

Jesy, 34, shared her joy despite the early arrival, revealing the twins' unique names as Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster.

The emotional announcement came after a challenging pregnancy complicated by twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS), a rare condition that threatened the babies' health.

"So… Our beautiful baby girls decided to come at 31 weeks plus 5 days. It all happened so quickly, but we are so blessed that they are here with us, healthy and fighting strong! We've never felt more in love.

"Everybody meet Ocean Jade Nelson-Foster and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster," Nelson wrote alongside the first photographs of the newborns with their parents.

The singer had been hospitalised since late March after her TTTS diagnosis, requiring emergency surgery when her condition worsened. Medical professionals had hoped to extend her pregnancy to at least 32 weeks before delivery.

Throughout this difficult period, Foster spoke about how their relationship strengthened. He told OK!: "I think it's at these times when you really, really know what love you have and what your relationship means. And I think for me and Jess, this has just taken it to a whole other level of us knowing we are literally made for each other."

The couple transformed their hospital space into a homely environment during Nelson's extended stay. "There's a couch that turns into a bed that we pushed next to the hospital bed, so we've made our own double bed.

Jesy Nelson and boyfriend Zion Foster are welcoming twins in 2025. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

"And it's like we've moved in. The nurses just said, 'Oh, my God. It looks so nice in here. It looks so homely'," Foster shared.

Prior to the birth, Jesy had emotionally discussed her need for medical intervention, saying: "Unfortunately, the symptoms have got worse so they now have to perform the procedure, which is obviously not what we wanted to happen but it's necessary because it's going to give our babies the best chance of surviving.

"So we're just waiting to go in and we're just hoping and praying for the best really. I feel absolutely gutted because I was really hoping we wouldn't be in this position. It's obviously really scary because there's so many things that can happen. Pray for us, please."

The couple have yet to reveal the meaning behind the baby names. Jade is thought to be named after Jesy's sister, while Monroe is in tribute to her grandmother who passed away.