Jesy Nelson gives birth to twins: Ex-Little Mix star welcomes babies with very unique names

18 May 2025, 11:08 | Updated: 18 May 2025, 11:31

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster welcome twins
Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster welcome twins. Picture: Instagram/Jesy Nelson

By Tom Eames

Former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson has announced the arrival of her twin daughters with partner Zion Foster following an emergency medical intervention.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The singer confirmed the news via Instagram on Sunday, three days after giving birth at just over 31 weeks.

Jesy, 34, shared her joy despite the early arrival, revealing the twins' unique names as Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster.

The emotional announcement came after a challenging pregnancy complicated by twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS), a rare condition that threatened the babies' health.

"So… Our beautiful baby girls decided to come at 31 weeks plus 5 days. It all happened so quickly, but we are so blessed that they are here with us, healthy and fighting strong! We've never felt more in love.

"Everybody meet Ocean Jade Nelson-Foster and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster," Nelson wrote alongside the first photographs of the newborns with their parents.

The singer had been hospitalised since late March after her TTTS diagnosis, requiring emergency surgery when her condition worsened. Medical professionals had hoped to extend her pregnancy to at least 32 weeks before delivery.

Throughout this difficult period, Foster spoke about how their relationship strengthened. He told OK!: "I think it's at these times when you really, really know what love you have and what your relationship means. And I think for me and Jess, this has just taken it to a whole other level of us knowing we are literally made for each other."

The couple transformed their hospital space into a homely environment during Nelson's extended stay. "There's a couch that turns into a bed that we pushed next to the hospital bed, so we've made our own double bed.

Jesy Nelson and boyfriend Zion Foster holding baby bump
Jesy Nelson and boyfriend Zion Foster are welcoming twins in 2025. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

"And it's like we've moved in. The nurses just said, 'Oh, my God. It looks so nice in here. It looks so homely'," Foster shared.

Prior to the birth, Jesy had emotionally discussed her need for medical intervention, saying: "Unfortunately, the symptoms have got worse so they now have to perform the procedure, which is obviously not what we wanted to happen but it's necessary because it's going to give our babies the best chance of surviving.

"So we're just waiting to go in and we're just hoping and praying for the best really. I feel absolutely gutted because I was really hoping we wouldn't be in this position. It's obviously really scary because there's so many things that can happen. Pray for us, please."

The couple have yet to reveal the meaning behind the baby names. Jade is thought to be named after Jesy's sister, while Monroe is in tribute to her grandmother who passed away.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Remember Monday finished 19th at Eurovision 2025

Eurovision: UK's Remember Monday break silence after receiving zero points from viewers

What does 'Ich Komme' mean?

What does 'Ich Komme' mean? Erika Vikman's controversial Eurovision song lyrics explained

Sophie Elis-Bextor has replaced Ncuti Gatwa as the UK's Eurovision spokesperson

Why has Sophie Ellis-Bextor replaced Ncuti Gatwa as UK Eurovision spokesperson?

Who are Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker and Sandra Studer?

Eurovision 2025 hosts: Who are Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker and Sandra Studer?

Eurovision 2025 final running order

Eurovision 2025 final running order: Full list of when each country will perform

Britain's Got Talent will not air on Saturday

Why is Britain's Got Talent not on tonight? TV schedule change explained

How long is the Eurovision Song Contest on for and when does it end?

Eurovision 2025 runtime: How long is the Song Contest on for and when does it end?

Lovebirds Jacqui and Clint have fallen out with former bride Katie.

MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint's bitter feud with cast mate Katie explained

Married at First Sight

Remember Monday are an up and coming country band

Remember Monday facts: Members, songs and music history revealed

Celine Dion is rumoured to be performing at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025

Is Celine Dion performing at Eurovision 2025?

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

The finance guru urged travellers to book insurance asap.

Martin Lewis reveals 'golden rule' to follow when booking a summer holiday

Lifestyle

Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Georgia Toffolo and Daniel Radcliffe feature in The Sunday Times Rich List.

40 richest people in the UK revealed

James Argent, 37, has released a short statement to the press following his arrest on the Costa del Sol

James Argent releases statement after he's arrested for domestic violence against girlfriend
Jeremy Clarkson breaks silence on 'replacing' Kaleb Cooper on 'Clarkson's Farm'

Jeremy Clarkson breaks silence on 'replacing' Kaleb Cooper on Clarkson's Farm

TV & Movies

Alison Hammond has opened up about her 11-stone weight loss

Alison Hammond reveals why she didn't use weight loss jabs after shedding 11-stone

Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen have split

Love Island All Star winners Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen announce split

Love Island All Stars 2025

Eurovision's best songs

Eurovision's 20 best songs ever, ranked

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and James Norton have all be rumoured to play James Bond

Who is James Bond? Odds on who the next 007 actor will be revealed

Atomic Kitten star Liz McClarnon has announced her pregnancy

Atomic Kitten singer pregnant with first child after decade-long fertility struggle

Who are the 'Virgin Island' experts?

Who are the 'Virgin Island' experts? Meet the surrogate partner therapists

Remember Monday are the UK entrant for The Eurovision Song Contest 2025

How to vote for the UK in Eurovision 2025 explained

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 odds have been revealed

Eurovision Song Contest 2025 favourites: Latest betting odds revealed

Viewers have been wondering where Virgin Island is filmed

Where is Virgin Island filmed? Stunning location revealed

Alison Hammond has explained how she lost weight

Alison Hammond reveals what she eats in a day after 11-stone weight loss

Stacey Solomon has revealed how she really feels after losing out at the BAFTA awards

Stacey Solomon faces backlash over response to losing BAFTA

Here's where all the MAFS Australia 2025 cast members are now

Here's where all the MAFS Australia 2025 cast members are now

Married at First Sight