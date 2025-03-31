Jesy Nelson shares twin health update after undergoing surgery to save babies

Jesy Nelson shares twin health update. Picture: Jesy Nelson / Instagram

By Alice Dear

Jesy Nelson and her partner Zion Foster took to Instagram on Mother's Day to share the news that the surgery to save the lives of their twins was successful.

Jesy Nelson, 33, has returned to social media after weeks of silence following her TTTS diagnosis and undergoing surgery to save her twin babies.

The former Little Mix star was joined by her partner Zion Foster, 25, in the Instagram video where they explained how "blessed" they feel that the surgery was successful and that their twins are "still going strong", with the TTTS now having cleared up.

The video was filmed from the hospital, where Jesy has been recovering from the surgery, and where she will stay for the time-being due to the risk of her going into early labour.

Zion also announced in the same video that he will be running the London Marathon 2025 for charity Twins Trust, an organisation that provides help and support for twins, the family of twins and midwives.

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster shared the happy news that the surgery was a success. Picture: Jesy Nelson / Instagram

Speaking in the video, Jesy said: "We just wanted to give you guys an update, as we know it’s been a while. I don’t know if you can see, but we are still in hospital, I’ve been recovering, but we have some amazing news.

“The TTTS has cleared up; the operation was a success, which is just absolutely incredible. We are so, so lucky to have the most amazing doctors.”

Jesy went on to give another update of her pregnancy, adding: "Basically, the situation we’re in now is my cervix is very, very short, so I can’t leave the hospital because my waters could break at any point and I’m still very, very early.

“I can’t leave the hospital until I’m a certain amount of weeks, so every week we’re just like, ‘Please, please, please, stay in there!’”

Zion added: "One week at a time, but we’re in such a blessed position to even be able to make this video."

On March 5, Jesy first revealed her diagnosis of TTTS in an Instagram video alongside her partner, Zion, where she emotionally shared that her twins were at risk.

"We wanted to let you in on our journey of what we've been going through," she said in the video: "So we are having identical twins which is so exciting - we cannot believe it. But, unfortunately, there are complications that come with having identical twins."

Jesy Nelson revealed she was pregnant with twins earlier this year. Picture: Jesy Nelson / Instagram

She went on to explain: "The type of twins we are having are called mono/di twins and so normally most twins will have two placentas that they feed off of.

"But when you have mono/di twins, that means your twins live off one placenta which can lead to lots of complications - one of them being one baby might take all the nutrients which, and it's really awful to say, but could lead to both babies dying."

She finished by saying: "I am currently pre-stage TTTS which is twin-to-twin transfusion and I am being monitored very closely and I have to go and be scanned twice a week."

Jesy Nelson previously broke down as she told fans about the surgery. Picture: Jesy Nelson / Instagram

Following this, Jesy returned to Instagram on March 8 to share a heartbreaking update from the hospital.

The star explained how she was undergoing surgery in order to help save her twins, adding that while she didn't want to have to do it, it was necessary to give their babies the best chance of survival.

As Zion put a supportive arm around his girlfriend, Jesy explained to the camera: "I've been feeling a bit poorly, like the past few days, been having a few of the symptoms that I need to watch out for, which is like my belly tightening, struggle breathing."

She went on: "So today we came into the hospital to just have a check-up, basically, just in case. And unfortunately the symptoms have got worse, so they have to perform the procedure, which is obviously not what we wanted to happen, but it's necessary because it's going to give our babies the best chance of surviving."

Twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (also known as TTTS) affects identical twins and is caused by abnormal connecting blood vessels in the twins' placenta, which results in an imbalanced blood flow from one twin to the other. This leaves one of the babies with a greater blood volume than the other.