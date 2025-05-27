Jesy Nelson's twin daughters 'reunited' as she shares 'magical' family moment

Jesy Nelson said holding her girls 'felt like a dream'. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

The former Little Mix star told fans 'moments like this feel like a dream' as she cradled both baby girls for the first time.

Jesy Nelson has revealed that her twin girls have finally been reunited after the pair were born prematurely at just 31 weeks and 5 days.

The former Little Mix star, 33, and her partner Zion Foster welcomed two daughters into the world on 15th May but complications meant the babies had to be separated at birth.

After a "scary" few weeks in a neonatal intensive care unit, the singer announced her tiny newborns, named Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster, were able to snuggle up next to each other for the first time as they started to get stronger.

The new mum posted the "magical" family moment on Instagram with an adorable picture, which showed Jesy beaming as she soaked up some skin-to-skin with her twin daughters.

Opening up about her terrifying start to parenthood but also sharing her hope for the future, she wrote: "Nothing or no one will ever be able to prepare you as a parent for NICU. It’s the most scary overwhelming feeling of emotions not being able to feel like you can protect your babies.

"Naturally as a mother you just want to hold them and comfort them when they cry but you can’t because there are what feels like a million wires coming out of them and tubes and masks in the way with people poking and prodding them it breaks your heart into a million pieces.

"But slowly as the days go by and they get stronger and wires start to come away, moments like this feel like a dream.

"Having them reunited for the first time ever today was the most magical feeling I will never be able to describe 🥹 the strongest little girls I’ve ever known who really do have the most inspiring story to tell 🤍."

The pop star gave birth to twin girls at 31 weeks and 5 days. Picture: Instagram

Jesy delivered her baby girls early due to medical complications during pregnancy.

She was diagnosed with TTTS (twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome) – a rare and life-threatening condition that causes one twin to receive more blood than the other while in the womb.

The singer was hospitalised in late March, with doctors monitoring the twins and Jesy's condition until she gave birth to her daughters almost two months later.

Jesy introduced Ocean and Story to the world via social media on 18th May, three days after they were born, with a sweet side-by-side snap featuring her partner Zion and her two tiny daughters.

Jesy and partner Zion's premature daughters have been in NICU since birth. Picture: Instagram

She wrote: "So… Our beautiful baby girls decided to come at 31weeks plus 5 days.

"It all happened so quickly, but we are so blessed that they are here with us, healthy and fighting strong! We’ve never felt more in love 🥹

"Everybody meet Ocean Jade Nelson-Foster and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster. Born on 15.05.2025 🌊📖."