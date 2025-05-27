Jesy Nelson's twin daughters 'reunited' as she shares 'magical' family moment

27 May 2025, 11:04

Jesy Nelson said holding her girls 'felt like a dream'.
Jesy Nelson said holding her girls 'felt like a dream'. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

The former Little Mix star told fans 'moments like this feel like a dream' as she cradled both baby girls for the first time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jesy Nelson has revealed that her twin girls have finally been reunited after the pair were born prematurely at just 31 weeks and 5 days.

The former Little Mix star, 33, and her partner Zion Foster welcomed two daughters into the world on 15th May but complications meant the babies had to be separated at birth.

After a "scary" few weeks in a neonatal intensive care unit, the singer announced her tiny newborns, named Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster, were able to snuggle up next to each other for the first time as they started to get stronger.

The new mum posted the "magical" family moment on Instagram with an adorable picture, which showed Jesy beaming as she soaked up some skin-to-skin with her twin daughters.

Opening up about her terrifying start to parenthood but also sharing her hope for the future, she wrote: "Nothing or no one will ever be able to prepare you as a parent for NICU. It’s the most scary overwhelming feeling of emotions not being able to feel like you can protect your babies.

"Naturally as a mother you just want to hold them and comfort them when they cry but you can’t because there are what feels like a million wires coming out of them and tubes and masks in the way with people poking and prodding them it breaks your heart into a million pieces.

"But slowly as the days go by and they get stronger and wires start to come away, moments like this feel like a dream.

"Having them reunited for the first time ever today was the most magical feeling I will never be able to describe 🥹 the strongest little girls I’ve ever known who really do have the most inspiring story to tell 🤍."

The pop star gave birth to twin girls at 31 weeks and 5 days.
The pop star gave birth to twin girls at 31 weeks and 5 days. Picture: Instagram

Jesy delivered her baby girls early due to medical complications during pregnancy.

She was diagnosed with TTTS (twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome) – a rare and life-threatening condition that causes one twin to receive more blood than the other while in the womb.

The singer was hospitalised in late March, with doctors monitoring the twins and Jesy's condition until she gave birth to her daughters almost two months later.

Jesy introduced Ocean and Story to the world via social media on 18th May, three days after they were born, with a sweet side-by-side snap featuring her partner Zion and her two tiny daughters.

Jesy and partner Zion's premature daughters have been in NICU since birth.
Jesy and partner Zion's premature daughters have been in NICU since birth. Picture: Instagram

She wrote: "So… Our beautiful baby girls decided to come at 31weeks plus 5 days.

"It all happened so quickly, but we are so blessed that they are here with us, healthy and fighting strong! We’ve never felt more in love 🥹

"Everybody meet Ocean Jade Nelson-Foster and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster. Born on 15.05.2025 🌊📖."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming Harry Potter series

Harry Potter TV series release date, cast, story and filming schedule explained

TV & Movies

Can you tell who all these Harry Potter characters are?

Artist reimagines Harry Potter characters as accurate book depictions

TV & Movies

Here's what we know so far about who will play Harry, Ron, Hermione, Dumbledore and Snape

Harry Potter TV series cast: All the confirmed characters revealed

Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will play Harry, Hermione and Ron

Harry Potter TV series cast Harry, Ron and Hermione

Amelia Lily has revealed she and fiancé Eddie have welcomed a baby girl

X Factor's Amelia Lily gives birth after 'secret' pregnancy

Britney Spears performing in an American shopping mall in 1998.

16-year-old Britney Spears sings 'Baby One More Time' live at a shopping centre

When are the next episodes of Clarkson's Farm out?

When the next episodes of Clarkson's Farm 4 will be released

TV & Movies

JoJo Siwa told Alison Hammond she was invested in the relationship.

JoJo Siwa confirms relationship status with Chris Hughes and is 'happier than she's ever been'
Clarkson's Farm Kaleb Cooper and Jeremy Clarkson with a digger

Clarkson's Farm: Is it real or scripted?

TV & Movies

Miriam Margolyes has said hasn't "got long to live"

Miriam Margolyes says she 'doesn't have long to live' after major heart surgery

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

The brand new M&S stores will create 550 jobs in the UK.

M&S announces plans to open 12 new stores across the UK

Lifestyle

Love Island 2025 has been confirmed

When does Love Island start? The 2025 date and time revealed

Love Island

One of the most remarkable glimpses into Rihanna's early talent is a home video capturing her heartfelt cover of Mariah Carey's 'Hero' at her high school talent show.

When a teenage Rihanna sang Mariah Carey's 'Hero' at her high school talent show

Kath has commented on JoJo's new relationship with Chris.

JoJo Siwa's ex-partner Kath Ebbs takes swipe at her new relationship with Chris Hughes

Jeremy Clarkson weight loss explained amid health scare

Jeremy Clarkson's weight loss explained amid health scare

Peter Andre has faced criticism for his new movie role.

Peter Andre defends new film 'Jafaican' after backlash over 'cultural appropriation'

Olly Murs told fans he was "gutted" by the turn of events.

Olly Murs issues statement as he cancels gig after just 20 minutes due to health concerns

Meet Jeremy Clarkson's children; Emily, Finlo and Katya

Meet Jeremy Clarkson's three children Emily, Finlo and Katya

Everything you need to know about Jeremy Clarkson's pub 'The Farmer's Dog'

Jeremy Clarkson's pub: 'The Farmer's Dog' location, cost, shop and how to visit

Kaleb Cooper lives a very happy life farming Diddly Squat and raising his two children with partner Kaya

Kaleb Cooper's life away from Clarkson's Farm with fiancée and kids

TV & Movies

Jeremy Clarkson's land value of Diddly Squat Farm has increased since 2008

How much did Jeremy Clarkson's farm, Diddly Squat, cost?

TV & Movies

Gerald Cooper has won fan's hearts after three season's on Clarkson's Farm

Who is Clarkson's Farm's Gerald Cooper? His age, job and family life revealed

TV & Movies

Jeremy Clarkson has made some law changes to farming after Clarkson's Farm

What is Clarkson's Law? How Diddly Squat farm helped farmers everywhere

TV & Movies

Clarkson's Farm, Diddly Squat, is open to the public

Where is Clarkson’s Farm? Diddly Squat location and how to get there explained

TV & Movies

How many people does it really take to run Diddly Squat Farm?

How many people actually work on Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm

TV & Movies

Lisa Hogan has amazed Clarkson Farm viewers with her work on the show

Who is Jeremy Clarkson's girlfriend Lisa Hogan? Age, job, ex-husband and kids revealed

TV & Movies