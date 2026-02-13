Exclusive

Jesy Nelson shares emotional story of twins’ SMA diagnosis and calls for government action

13 February 2026, 13:39 | Updated: 13 February 2026, 14:31

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast to talk about her twins' diagnosis.
Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast to talk about her twins' diagnosis. Picture: Heart/YouTube

By Giorgina Hamilton

The former Little Mix star opens up on her family’s journey, the challenges of SMA and her campaign to include the life-saving test in the newborn screening program.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast, ahead of the release of her new documentary Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix, landing on Amazon Prime Video on February 13.

The singer spoke candidly about the emotional rollercoaster she’s faced over the last few years, from filming the documentary to discovering her twins’ diagnosis with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a rare genetic condition that affects muscle strength and movement.

“I know it’s a cliché,” Jesy said, “but honestly, it’s been a rollercoaster. You couldn’t even write it — if it was a film, people would say it’s too far-fetched.”

Jesy Nelson in an exclusive interview with Heart
Jesy Nelson has said her journey into motherhood has been a "rollercoaster". Picture: Heart/YouTube
Jamie Theakson told Jesy Nelson she&squot;s "changing lives"
Jamie Theakson told Jesy Nelson she's "changing lives". Picture: Heart/YouTube/Amazon Prime

Jesy revealed that production on her documentary took an unexpected turn almost immediately after it began.

“Two days into filming, I was rushed into hospital to have laser surgery because of the twins,” she told Jamie and Amanda.

“From that day, I wasn’t allowed to leave. I ended up living in hospital for nearly three months.”

Filming continued even in the most difficult moments. “I had to set up cameras in the hospital,” she explained. “Literally as I was contracting, people were setting up in the room.”

Amanda Holden hugs Jesy Nelson in Heart studio
Jesy Nelson spoke candidly about the emotional rollercoaster she’s faced with her twins. Picture: Heart/YouTube

Amanda praised Jesy for her bravery: “You’ve always been such an honest person, Jesy. You wear your heart on your sleeve. Everyone’s going to be rooting for you.”

After giving birth, Jesy moved to Cornwall, hoping for a peaceful family life. It was her mum who first noticed signs that something might be wrong.

Jesy Nelson pregnant and laying in hospital
Jesy Nelson revealed production on her documentary took an unexpected turn . Picture: Heart/YouTube/Amazon Prime

“Mum spotted it straight away; their little legs weren’t moving. I hadn’t noticed because I’d been told not to compare them to full-term babies,” Jesy explained.

Doctors later confirmed her twins had SMA, a muscle-wasting condition that affects motor control and can be life-threatening if untreated.

“It’s completely curable if it’s caught early,” Jesy said. “But for some reason, it’s not part of the heel-prick test that every newborn gets. It comes down to money — and that’s heartbreaking, because early diagnosis can change a child’s entire life.”

Jesy is now campaigning for the UK government to include SMA testing in the standard newborn screening process — a simple heel-prick test taken from every baby shortly after birth.

Jesy Nelson crying while pregnant in hospital
Jesy Nelson opened up about the difficulties she faced during pregnancy. Picture: Heart/YouTube/Amazon Prime

“There’s a petition — we need 10,000 signatures to get it to Parliament, and then 100,000 to take it further,” she explained.

“Since sharing my girls’ story, six people have already messaged me saying it helped them get their babies diagnosed.”

Jamie added: “Just by talking about this, Jesy, you’re changing lives.” Amanda agreed: “Absolutely — it’s life-saving awareness.”

Now focusing on her children’s progress, Jesy says she’s learned to celebrate every tiny step forward. “It’s still 50/50 — you never know how they’ll progress,” she said.

“But when I see them holding their heads up for five seconds, that’s my new milestone. That’s my win.”

Jesy’s new six-part documentary, Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix, offers an unfiltered look at her life beyond Little Mix — from motherhood and health battles to rediscovering her identity.

Jesy Nelson’s fight for change after twins' devastating diagnosis

“You’ve got so many fans who love you, Jesy,” Amanda told her. “This is going to raise so much awareness — and it’s going to help so many families.”

Despite everything she’s been through, Jesy’s focus remains firmly on her twins, and on helping other families spot the signs early.

“I just want to make sure no one else has to go through what we did,” she said. “If even one baby gets help because of this, then it’s all been worth it.”

Jamie wrapped up the interview by thanking Jesy for her honesty and strength. “You’ve turned something heartbreaking into hope, Jesy. That’s what makes a difference.”

