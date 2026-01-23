Jesy Nelson 'ready' to break silence on why she left Little Mix

By Giorgina Hamilton

The singer opens up in her new Amazon Prime documentary about leaving the group, her mental health struggles and the challenges she faced during pregnancy.

Jesy Nelson is set to open up about the reasons behind her sudden departure from Little Mix in her upcoming Amazon Prime docu-series.

The singer, who was part of the music group from 2011 until her exit in 2020, has not spoken publicly about her decision since leaving the band.

The 34-year-old shared the first look at Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix on Instagram on Thursday, ahead of its release on February 13.

The documentary explores what Jesy describes as the "most painful" period of her life, following her journey into motherhood.

During the series, she discusses pregnancy complications, including Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome, and shares her experience giving birth to twin daughters Ocean Jade and Story Monroe, both diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1 (SMA1).

The trailer opens with Jesy gazing out at an empty stadium, saying: "I have never spoken about this. I just always wanted to entertain people. It felt magical and then it very quickly isn't. I have just always stayed quiet. I was the one that left.

"I've really struggled keeping all of this in... Now I'm ready to tell my side of the story."

Alongside Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 34, Jade Thirlwall, 33, and Perrie Edwards, 32, Jesy rose to fame as part of Little Mix on The X Factor in 2011.

Their mentor Tulisa Contostavlos, 37, appears in the documentary too, reflecting on Jesy's struggles: "When you want something so bad, you are always blind to the negatives."

After the group won The X Factor, Jesy faced harsh trolling about her appearance, which affected her mental health.

She later revealed in her documentary Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out: "I just remember thinking, 'I just need this to go away, I'm going to end this.' I remember going to the kitchen and just took as many tablets as I could.

"Then I laid in bed for ages and kept thinking, 'Let it happen. Hurry up.' I thought, 'I could be the skinniest girl in the world, and this is never going to go away.' That was the point I got severely depressed."

In December 2020, Jesy announced she would leave Little Mix after nine years, explaining on Instagram she wanted to focus on things that make her "happy" and that being in the group had "taken a toll on her mental health".

Following her departure, Jesy pursued a solo career, releasing singles including 'Boyz', 'Bad Thing', and 'Mine', before stepping back from the spotlight.

The remaining members of Little Mix, Jade, Perrie, and Leigh-Anne, went on hiatus in 2022 to focus on solo projects.

While the trio have remained supportive of each other, Jesy revealed in 2023 she had not spoken to the group since leaving.

The documentary also chronicles moments from Jesy’s pregnancy, including when she and her now ex-fiancé, Zion Foster, 27, were told by a doctor there was only a 5% chance their twin daughters would survive to birth.

Scenes from her three-month hospital stay show Jesy in tears, saying: "I hate that my body is letting me down."

Jesy has described the documentary as painful to watch, especially following her twins’ SMA1 diagnosis.

SMA Type 1 is considered the most severe form of the condition. Symptoms, which typically appear in infancy, include extreme muscle weakness, difficulties swallowing, and respiratory issues.

A synopsis of the new series reads: "Expecting twins, Jesy opens up about the joy, vulnerability, and fear that comes with carrying two little lives.

"The series follows Jesy through the emotional rollercoaster of pregnancy complications, including Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome, a rare and potentially life-threatening condition.

"With weekly hospital visits, candid conversations, and the unwavering support of her loved ones, Jesy navigates the highs and lows of pregnancy, confronting her deepest fears while embracing a newfound strength.

"But this journey isn't just about motherhood; she needs to confront her past, too. In this series, she will open up about the life-altering decision to leave Little Mix in 2020, breaking her silence on the relentless pressures of fame, her battle with mental health, and the controversies that followed."

Ahead of the release, Jesy told Amazon: "We opened the doors fully, and I'm really looking forward to letting you all in as I navigate my way to becoming a first-time mum to our beautiful baby girls, Ocean and Story.

"I'll be honest, it's not been easy as it's been such a high-risk pregnancy, so you'll see all the highs and lows and rollercoaster of emotions we have been going through. I hope you will all join me on this journey as I really open up and say goodbye to the past and enter this new chapter in my life. I hope you love it as much as we do."

