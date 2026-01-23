Jesy Nelson 'ready' to break silence on why she left Little Mix

23 January 2026, 14:51

Jesy Nelson set to show life after Little Mix in new documentary

By Giorgina Hamilton

The singer opens up in her new Amazon Prime documentary about leaving the group, her mental health struggles and the challenges she faced during pregnancy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jesy Nelson is set to open up about the reasons behind her sudden departure from Little Mix in her upcoming Amazon Prime docu-series.

The singer, who was part of the music group from 2011 until her exit in 2020, has not spoken publicly about her decision since leaving the band.

The 34-year-old shared the first look at Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix on Instagram on Thursday, ahead of its release on February 13.

The documentary explores what Jesy describes as the "most painful" period of her life, following her journey into motherhood.

Jesy Nelson is set to open up about the reasons behind her sudden departure from Little Mix
Jesy Nelson is set to open up about the reasons behind her sudden departure from Little Mix. Picture: Amazon/Getty

During the series, she discusses pregnancy complications, including Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome, and shares her experience giving birth to twin daughters Ocean Jade and Story Monroe, both diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1 (SMA1).

The trailer opens with Jesy gazing out at an empty stadium, saying: "I have never spoken about this. I just always wanted to entertain people. It felt magical and then it very quickly isn't. I have just always stayed quiet. I was the one that left.

"I've really struggled keeping all of this in... Now I'm ready to tell my side of the story."

Alongside Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 34, Jade Thirlwall, 33, and Perrie Edwards, 32, Jesy rose to fame as part of Little Mix on The X Factor in 2011.

Their mentor Tulisa Contostavlos, 37, appears in the documentary too, reflecting on Jesy's struggles: "When you want something so bad, you are always blind to the negatives."

After the group won The X Factor, Jesy faced harsh trolling about her appearance, which affected her mental health.

Clips from her Little Mix days show the singer in moments of vulnerability, including breaking down in tears and sitting out of group dance practice.
Clips from her Little Mix days show the singer in moments of vulnerability, including breaking down in tears and sitting out of group dance practice. Picture: Amazon
"I&squot;ve really struggled keeping all of this in... Now I&squot;m ready to tell my side of the story," Jesy says in the documentary trailer.
"I've really struggled keeping all of this in... Now I'm ready to tell my side of the story," Jesy says in the documentary trailer. Picture: Amazon

She later revealed in her documentary Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out: "I just remember thinking, 'I just need this to go away, I'm going to end this.' I remember going to the kitchen and just took as many tablets as I could.

"Then I laid in bed for ages and kept thinking, 'Let it happen. Hurry up.' I thought, 'I could be the skinniest girl in the world, and this is never going to go away.' That was the point I got severely depressed."

In December 2020, Jesy announced she would leave Little Mix after nine years, explaining on Instagram she wanted to focus on things that make her "happy" and that being in the group had "taken a toll on her mental health".

Little Mix with X Factor mentor Tulisa
Jesy Nelson faced harsh trolling about her appearance following their X Factor win. Picture: Getty

Following her departure, Jesy pursued a solo career, releasing singles including 'Boyz', 'Bad Thing', and 'Mine', before stepping back from the spotlight.

The remaining members of Little Mix, Jade, Perrie, and Leigh-Anne, went on hiatus in 2022 to focus on solo projects.

While the trio have remained supportive of each other, Jesy revealed in 2023 she had not spoken to the group since leaving.

The documentary also chronicles moments from Jesy’s pregnancy, including when she and her now ex-fiancé, Zion Foster, 27, were told by a doctor there was only a 5% chance their twin daughters would survive to birth.

Scenes from her three-month hospital stay show Jesy in tears, saying: "I hate that my body is letting me down."

Jesy has described the documentary as painful to watch, especially following her twins’ SMA1 diagnosis.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock on life after Little Mix

SMA Type 1 is considered the most severe form of the condition. Symptoms, which typically appear in infancy, include extreme muscle weakness, difficulties swallowing, and respiratory issues.

A synopsis of the new series reads: "Expecting twins, Jesy opens up about the joy, vulnerability, and fear that comes with carrying two little lives.

"The series follows Jesy through the emotional rollercoaster of pregnancy complications, including Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome, a rare and potentially life-threatening condition.

"With weekly hospital visits, candid conversations, and the unwavering support of her loved ones, Jesy navigates the highs and lows of pregnancy, confronting her deepest fears while embracing a newfound strength.

"But this journey isn't just about motherhood; she needs to confront her past, too. In this series, she will open up about the life-altering decision to leave Little Mix in 2020, breaking her silence on the relentless pressures of fame, her battle with mental health, and the controversies that followed."

Ahead of the release, Jesy told Amazon: "We opened the doors fully, and I'm really looking forward to letting you all in as I navigate my way to becoming a first-time mum to our beautiful baby girls, Ocean and Story.

"I'll be honest, it's not been easy as it's been such a high-risk pregnancy, so you'll see all the highs and lows and rollercoaster of emotions we have been going through. I hope you will all join me on this journey as I really open up and say goodbye to the past and enter this new chapter in my life. I hope you love it as much as we do."

READ MORE:

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Sarah Michelle Gellar opened up about a small choice she and Freddie Prinze Jr. make to keep their marriage happy.

Sarah Michelle Gellar shares surprising secret to 23-year marriage with Freddie Prinze Jr

Love Island All Stars 2026 has already revealed four big bombshells

Love Island All Stars 2026 to drop two new bombshells

Love Island

Love Island All Star Millie Court makes a move on Scott Van-Der-Sluis

Love Island All Stars first look sees Millie Court make a bold move following brutal dumping

Love Island

Harry Styles is heading back on the road in 2026 as he announced his Together, Together tour and a roster of new support acts.

Who are Harry Styles's support acts for new Together, Together tour?

Music

The Love Island cast are being paid a nice salary to be in the luxury villa

Love Island All Stars salary revealed - and it's a lot more than last year

Love Island

Love Island All Stars dumps as many contestants as it welcomes bombshells

Love Island All Stars 2026 - who was dumped from the villa?

Love Island

Harry Styles is teasing a tour after releasing new music

Is Harry Styles going on tour? The clever trick to make sure you don't miss tickets

Music

Harry Styles is heading on tour in 2026

Harry Styles Together, Together Tour dates, venues, tickets and presale revealed

Events

The Love Island All Stars cast of 2026 are older and wiser this series

Love Island All Stars 2026 ages from youngest to oldest

Love Island

The Love Island: All Stars villa has been anything but calm lately — and tonight, host Maya Jama is set to turn up the heat even more.

Love Island All Stars first look sees islanders shocked by 'wild' public vote

Love Island

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Love Island All Stars contestant Shaq Muhammad was in a relationship with islander Tanya Manhenga

Who was Shaq Muhammad with on Love Island and why did they break up?

Love Island

Piers Morgan has given fans an update on his recovery after undergoing surgery for a fractured femur

Amanda Holden gives Piers Morgan unique gift as he shares latest health update

Blue first hit the scenes in 2001 and are still going strong 25 years later

Where are boyband Blue members now? Ages, partners, children and side businesses revealed

Music

The Celebrity Traitors will return to TV in 2026.

Celebrity Traitors series two confirmed as release date and rumoured cast revealed

Jess warns the girls 'there will be drama' with Charlie.

Love Island All Stars first look sees Jess quiz Charlie in brutal grilling

Love Island

Hilary and Hailey Duff have allegedly fallen out and are no longer on speaking terms

Watch - Hilary Duff reaches out to estranged sister during first music performance in 18 years

Music

Fans are sure one All Stars hunk is ‘holding back’.

Love Island fans think All Star is 'holding back' because ex will enter as bombshell

Love Island

Meet the cast of Married At First Sight Australia 2026.

MAFS Australia 2026 cast revealed – meet series 13's brides and grooms

Married at First Sight

David and Victoria Beckham have four children together

Victoria and David Beckham's children - names, ages and what they do now

Charlie's 'shady' behaviour is called out by a co-star.

Love Island All Stars first look sees Charlie's behaviour called out in fiery rant

Love Island

The Traitors is about to recruit a new winner as series 4 comes to an end

All The Traitors winners and where they are now

The Traitors

Sean Stone is back in the Love Island All Stars villa for another shot at love

Love Island All Stars Sean Stone - age, job, ex-girlfriend and former series

Love Island

Belle Hassan grew up in Bromley in south‑east London, where she began her career as a professional make‑up artist.

Love Island All Stars Belle Hassan - famous dad, age, job and former series

Love Island

The Traitors will come to a dramatic end in January 2026

When is The Traitors 2026 final? Last episode confirmed

The Traitors

Brooklyn Beckham lives in Los Angeles with his wife

Brooklyn Beckham facts: Age, job, wife and why he changed his name

Harry Styles's new track Aperture drops on Friday 23rd January.

What is Harry Styles' song Aperture about? Meaning behind new track revealed

Music