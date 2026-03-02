Why do people think Jim Carrey isn't real after award show appearance?

Jim Carrey, now 64, has kept a relatively low profile in recent years.

By Giorgina Hamilton

What happened to Jim Carrey this weekend?

When Jim Carrey stepped onto the stage at the 51st César Awards in Paris on February 26 to accept an honorary lifetime achievement award, it was meant to be a spotlight for one of Hollywood’s most famous comedic actors.

The Canadian-American star, known around the world for roles in Ace Ventura, The Mask and Dumb and Dumber, gave an emotional speech, delivered largely in French.

But within hours of clips and photos circulating online, a different conversation was dominating social media: was the man on stage actually Jim Carrey?

Here's everything we know about why the internet is claiming Jim Carrey 'isn't real'.

The star had longer hair, a fuller face and a calmer demeanour compared with his high-energy comic persona.

Jim Carrey (pictured) star is best known for roles in Ace Ventura, The Mask and Dumb and Dumber. Picture: Getty

Jim Carrey, now 64, has kept a relatively low profile in recent years.

His appearance in Paris was his first major public outing in some time, and fans were quick to remark on his changed look.

The star had longer hair, a fuller face and a calmer demeanour compared with his high-energy comic persona.

The Truman Show actor is one of cinema’s most recognisable faces, yet some social media users were unsettled by what they saw in Paris.

Across platforms like X and TikTok, posts quoted lines such as “That’s not Jim. 1000%” and “That ain’t him."

"They replaced him.” — reactions that quickly went viral and were widely shared.

Jim Carrey is one of cinema’s most recognisable faces. Picture: Getty

The theories range widely, from claims that an impersonator or stunt double appeared in his place to suggestions he was cloned, all without any evidence beyond subjective impressions of his face, performance or expressions.

Some posts posted side-by-side comparisons of past and recent footage, alleging observable differences in eye colour or build.

The speculation grew after makeup artist Alexis Stone posted on Instagram claiming to have created a realistic Jim Carrey mask, though this claim has not been verified and has been widely questioned.

Across platforms like X and TikTok, posts quoted lines such as “That’s not Jim. 1000%” and “That ain’t him.". Picture: Getty

Jim Carrey's appearance in Paris was his first major public outing in some time, and fans were quick to remark on his changed look. Picture: Getty

Entertainment industry sources and image analysts have pushed back against the online speculation.

Observers point out that natural ageing, changes in hairstyle or grooming, and lighting conditions from different cameras can all significantly alter a person’s appearance, especially for someone who has spent years away from constant public scrutiny.

There’s no credible evidence that anyone else performed in his place at the César Awards, and official coverage from outlets present at the ceremony confirms Carrey’s participation and the recognition he received.

Jim Carrey himself has not publicly addressed the speculation about his identity.

During the ceremony, he focused on the honour and his personal experiences, and later thanked his family and girlfriend, “my sublime companion, Min Ah."

An on-the-street moment captured after the event showed him casually signing autographs when a fan shouted a question asking him to confirm whether he was really Jim Carrey, to which he didn't respond, and simply continued to greet the gathered crowd.

The reaction shows how quickly social media can amplify speculation about celebrities’ appearances. There is no verified evidence to suggest that the man seen at the César Awards was anyone other than Jim Carrey.