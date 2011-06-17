What's JK Rowling up to?

Harry Potter creator JK Rowling has announced details of her latest venture today - ending fevered speculation among fans about what comes next.

Rowling's new website - pottermore.com went live today at midday.

The message on the site reads "Pottermore is a free website that builds an exciting online experience around the reading of the Harry Potter books. Come back on 31st July to find out how you can get the chance to enter Pottermore early".

There is also a video by JK Rowling in which she reveals a few site surprises, including the fact that some Pottermore content will be created by directly by Harry Potters readers and visitors of the website.

Fans are asked to submit their email address prior to the full launch of the site in October.

"Pottermore" was trademarked in 2009 by Warner Bros, which distributes the Potter films.





What could it be?

A Twitter account set up for Pottermore has already attracted almost 40,000 followers.



People guessing what it could be all about have come up with, "a long-awaited Potter encyclopedia, an online role-playing game and a giant theme park".



A member of the fan site www.the-leaky-cauldron.org claimed to have seen a preview of the product and said it was "in a word, breathtaking".