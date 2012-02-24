JK Rowling to write adult book

The Harry Potter author is set to write her first novel aimed at grown-ups.

Although Harry Potter had a universal appeal, attracting millions of readers around the world, they were originally intended for a younger audience.



The 46-year-old Scot has been handed a £5 million deal for the novel.



'Although I’ve enjoyed writing it every bit as much, my next book will be very different to the Harry Potter series,' Rowling explained in a statement.



‘The freedom to explore new territory is a gift that Harry’s success has brought me.'