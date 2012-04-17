JK Rowling to write Harry Potter encyclopedia

The writer will donate royalties to charity

JK Rowling has announced than she is compiling the long-awaited tome.

'For a long time I have been promising an encyclopedia of Harry’s world' wrote Rowling 'and I have started work on this now. Some of it forms the new content in Pottermore (i.e. the website dedicated to all things Harry Potter)'.

The author has vowed to give the royalties from the sales of the book to charity.

The 46-year-old also opened up about the possibility of another Harry Potter book.



'I have always refused to say "never" to this question, because I think it would be foolish to rule out something I might want to do in a few years’ time,' she said 'However, I have no immediate plans to write another Harry Potter novel, and I do think that I have rounded off Harry’s story in the seven published books.'

