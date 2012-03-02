Joan Collins admits having had Botox

But the star says she didn't like it

The British actress, 78, who's a fan of the old adage 'ageing gracefully' has revealed that she has tried the anti-wrinkle treatment once, but she wasn't keen on it.

'I had it once in my forehead and it hurt like hell' said Collins in an interview with Glamour magazine.

'I have girlfriends who’ve had Botox' the star continued 'and been left with lumps in their faces. And the lips, don’t even get me started.'

Collins, who is married to fifth husband Percy Gibson, who's 32 years younger than her, puts her youthful looks down to looking after herself.

'The truth is I’ve always taken very good care of my skin, and always, always worn make-up' revealed the star.