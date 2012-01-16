Joan Collins on ‘ridiculous’ rumours

Joan Collins has reportedly revealed that she laughs off ‘ridiculous’ rumours about herself.

The 78-year-old glamour icon’s film and television career has spanned an impressive six decades. During her most successful years in entertainment, Joan has heard a whole host of rumours.

When asked what the most ridiculous rumour she’d heard was, Joan was unequivocal ‘During the height of Dynasty, that I walked into a restaurant in a mink coat and slipped on a lettuce leaf and fell flat on my face!’

Joan has been married five times, but is believed to feel she has found ‘the one’ in Percy Gibson, who is 32 years her junior. They wed over ten years ago.

‘Percy is the one. Isn’t it amazing that I would meet him in my 60s? He is the love of my life, my soulmate – he is kind, clever, funny and everything I dreamed of,' she reportedly gushed.