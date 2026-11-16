Joanna Page facts: Age, career, husband and kids revealed

Joanna Page is best known for playing Stacey Shipman in hit BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

From Gavin & Stacey to the I'm A Celebrity jungle, here's Joanna Page's life and career so far.

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Joanna Page is best known for playing Stacey Shipman in hit BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey.

Away from Barry Island, the Welsh actress has enjoyed a varied career across television, film and theatre, and is also known for her presenting work.

But how much do you know about Joanna away from her on-screen roles?

From her marriage to fellow actor James to her early career in film and theatre, here's everything you need to know about the star.

Away from Barry Island, the Welsh actress has enjoyed a varied career across television, film and theatre, and is also known for her presenting work. Picture: Getty

How old is Joanna Page and where is she from?

Age: 49

49 From: Swansea, Wales

Swansea, Wales Instagram: @iamjoannapage

Born in Treboeth, Swansea, Joanna grew up as an only child in a close-knit family, with her father Nigel working as a mechanic and her mother Susan employed at a bank.

She has described her childhood as a happy one, spent living in the countryside near the Welsh coast, playing on the beach, riding her bike and making up stories.

Her love of performing began early, inspired in part by her aunt Iris, who was involved in amateur dramatics.

Joanna would raid her aunt's collection of feather boas, beads and shoes before dressing up and putting on performances for her family.

Joanna Page (second left) pictured with the the Gavin and Stacey cast. Picture: BBC

She attended Mynyddbach Comprehensive School before studying A-levels at Gower College.

Determined to pursue acting, she went on to secure a place at the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), with her parents helping her find the funding to make her dream a reality.

What is Joanna Page famous for?

Her early credits included the BBC adaptation of David Copperfield and films such as From Hell and Love Actually, in which she played Just Judy, but it was her role as Stacey Shipman in Gavin & Stacey that made her a household name.

The BBC sitcom, created by James Corden and Ruth Jones, first aired in 2007 and followed the long-distance relationship between Essex boy Gavin and Welsh girl Stacey.

Joanna starred opposite Mathew Horne, who played Gavin, with the pair joined by a much-loved ensemble cast including Ruth Jones as Nessa, Rob Brydon as Bryn and Alison Steadman as Pam.

Gavin & Stacey: The Finale - Official Trailer | BBC

The show ran for three series before returning for a Christmas special in 2019. The cast reunited once again for the final episode, which aired on Christmas Day 2024.

Away from the sitcom, Joanna has continued to work across television and film, with credits including Nativity 2: Danger in the Manger!, Dream Horse and BBC series Men Up.

She has also taken on presenting work, including the BBC series Joanna Page's Wild Life, and in 2026 joined the line-up of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, taking on the challenge of life in the Australian jungle.

Who is Joanna Page's husband?

Joanna is married to actor James Thornton, best known for playing John Barton in ITV soap Emmerdale.

The couple first met while working on the BBC adaptation of David Copperfield in 1999, in which Joanna played Dora Spenlow and James appeared as Ham Peggotty.

After dating for around three years, they married on December 6, 2003. Their relationship has not been without its challenges, however.

When James joined the cast of Emmerdale in 2009, he moved to Leeds while Joanna remained in London, leaving the couple to manage a long-distance marriage.

Joanna is married to actor James Thornton (pictured), best known for playing John Barton in ITV soap Emmerdale. Picture: Getty

Joanna previously spoke about how difficult the separation was, admitting that while her career was thriving thanks to Gavin & Stacey, she was struggling with loneliness at home.

The couple eventually reunited in the same city and have now been married for more than two decades.

How many children does Joanna Page have?

Joanna and James have four children together: daughter Eva, born in February 2013, sons Kit, born in April 2015, and Noah, born in December 2016, and their youngest daughter, Boe Willow, who arrived in December 2021.

Joanna has spoken candidly about the realities of raising four children alongside her acting and presenting career.

In an interview with House Beautiful in March 2026, she described their home in Oxfordshire as her sanctuary, revealing that family life revolves around creative activities, games and spending time together.

Ahead of her appearance on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, Joanna said she was looking forward to having some time away from the school run and the constant demands of motherhood. Picture: ITV

She also spoke about the different personalities and interests of her children, with Eva enjoying painting, Kit making robots and Noah building Lego.

Ahead of her appearance on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, Joanna said she was looking forward to having some time away from the school run and the constant demands of motherhood.

She explained that she hoped the experience would give her the chance to reconnect with herself outside her role as a mum, saying: "I can be me; I can be Jo and not just mummy all the time."

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