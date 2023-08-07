Joanne Clifton puts her own twist on Princess Fiona for Shrek The Musical

Joanne Clifton talks putting her own twist on Princess Fiona for Shrek The Musical. Picture: Instagram/ Joanne Clifton - Shrek The Musical

By Alice Dear

Joanne Clifton is playing Princess Fiona in the new production of Shrek The Musical.

Joanne Clifton, 39, is continuing her extensive theatre career by taking on the role of Princess Fiona in the latest production of Shrek The Musical.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional is starring alongside Anthony Lawrence (Shrek), Brandon Lee Sears (Donkey) and James Gillan (Lord Farquaad) in the show which will tour the UK until April 2024.

Ahead of her first show, we caught up with Joanne to talk about the new role, transforming into an orge and how she relaxes amid her busy schedule.

Joanne Clifton performs as Princess Fiona in the new production of Shrek The Musical. Picture: Shrek The Musical

How have rehearsals for Shrek The Musical been going?

I'm shattered if I'm honest, I mean I am getting on for 40! I am the oldest girl in this cast by 12 years. We did I'm A Believer this morning, and I've got bruises on my leg! I'm falling to bits.

How did you feel when you found out you got the role of Princess Fiona?

I've wanted to do it for years. I did audition for a tour of it, one of the other times it's been out, and I didn't get it - and I'm a competitive person!

As soon as this tour was announced I hounded people to get an audition, to the point of being really annoying, with my agent, with the producers, with the director. Because I think I annoyed them so much they bought me in.

I got the role in September (2022) and so I've waited all this time!

Joanne Clifton shows off her Princess Fiona makeover. Picture: Instagram/ Joanne Clifton

Tell us about your version of Princess Fiona...

Obviously, I am going to give the audience what they want and what they know and love, but at the same time I've got to put my own spin on it.

This is a completely new production of it, this is an official Dreamworks production, so I am putting my own spin on Fiona - I've been told I'm quite feisty!

Tell us about the off-stage transformations from Princess to ogre?

I become an ogre twice. The second time, I have a minute and a half to run off stage as a human, put on my ogre suit, put on my nose, my ears and be painted green and run back on.

The number I'm A Believer, we do after this, and I'm thinking I'm going to melt, my nose is going to fall off!

Will Kevin and Stacey be coming to see you on stage?

I hope so! I'd be pretty mad if they don't (laughing) no, they will, they defo will!

And maybe you can put on a show for little Minnie as well after you've transformed into Fiona?

Well we were on This Morning performing I'm A Believer, and I know they've shown her that. But she's very young at the minute, she doesn't know what she's looking at!

Joanne Clifton with Stacey Dooley, brother Kevin Clifton and Janette Manrara pictured at the Strictly Ballroom Press Night After Party, 2022. Picture: Getty

With so much going on, what do you do to unwind and look after yourself?

I have two hobbies; jigsaws and lego! They both calm me down and focus my mind.

Would you ever return to Strictly Come Dancing?

Well, I've got osteoporosis arthritis in both knees now. So, I think physically I probably wouldn't be able to do it, but I am very much still involved, on It Takes Two, and I like that role because it's kind of like - I'm not saying I am a fifth judge - but it kind of is, I give my opinions on the couples as well.

It's such a happy, fun show to work on, I love it!

Would you ever do any reality TV shows?

Not Dancing On Ice - I cannot skate for the life of me! Because [me and Kevin] have been dancing since we were kids, if there was a party at an ice rink we'd be on the sidelines and watching because we'd have the British Championships!

Maybe I'd do the jungle!