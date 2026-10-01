Joanne McNally facts: Age, height, boyfriend, career and more

Joanne McNally has become one of Ireland's best-known comedians, rising from the Dublin comedy scene to become a huge name in stand-up, podcasting and television. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Here's everything you need to know about The Celebrity Traitors star including her how old she is and her family life.

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Joanne McNally has become one of Ireland's best-known comedians, rising from the Dublin comedy scene to become a huge name in stand-up, podcasting and television.

The comedian is perhaps best known in the UK for her hit Global podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, which she hosts alongside Vogue Williams, as well as her sold-out stand-up shows and candid approach to talking about relationships, dating and life as a woman in her forties.

She's now heading into The Celebrity Traitors castle alongside some of Britain's biggest stars – but how old is Joanne, where is she from, how tall is she and does she have a boyfriend?

Here's everything you need to know about Joanne McNally.

Her first one-woman show, Bite Me, explored her experiences with eating disorders and was nominated for several awards at the Dublin Fringe Festival. Picture: Getty

Who is Joanne McNally?

From: Dublin, Ireland

Instagram: @joannemcnally

Joanne McNally is an Irish comedian, writer, podcaster and television presenter.

She was born in County Roscommon on May 7, 1983, but grew up in Killiney, County Dublin.

Before becoming a full-time comedian, Joanne worked in public relations before turning to writing and performing.

She has since become one of Ireland's most successful comedians, with sold-out stand-up tours, television appearances and her hugely popular podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me.

The comedian is perhaps best known in the UK for her hit Global podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me. Picture: Getty

How tall is Joanne McNally?

Joanne McNally is reportedly around 5ft 7in, which is approximately 1.70m.

How did Joanne McNally become famous?

Joanne began performing comedy in the early 2010s after previously working in public relations.

Her first one-woman show, Bite Me, explored her experiences with eating disorders and was nominated for several awards at the Dublin Fringe Festival.

She later made a name for herself with stand-up shows including Wine Tamer and The Prosecco Express, both of which enjoyed successful runs at the Edinburgh Fringe and sold-out tours.

Her documentary Baby Hater, which explored her feelings about motherhood, was sold to broadcasters in 12 countries.

The pair launched the podcast on Global Player in 2021, with the show featuring their candid conversations about relationships, dating, friendships, family and everyday life. Picture: Global Player

What is Joanne McNally's podcast?

Joanne McNally co-hosts the hugely popular podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me with fellow Irish broadcaster Vogue Williams.

The pair launched the podcast on in 2021, with the show featuring their candid conversations about relationships, dating, friendships, family and everyday life.

It quickly became one of the biggest comedy podcasts in Ireland and the UK and has helped introduce Joanne to a much wider audience.

The pair have also taken My Therapist Ghosted Me on tour.

Does Joanne McNally have a boyfriend?

No, Joanne McNally is currently single.

The comedian has been open about her dating life and, in 2026, revealed that she had taken a year-long break from dating.

She previously dated Irish model, actor and DJ Alan Byrne, with the couple meeting on celebrity dating app Raya in 2022.

The pair were together for around two years before announcing their split in 2024. Neither publicly gave a specific reason for the break-up.

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