Jodie Kidd gives birth to son

Jodie Kidd is a mum for the first time after giving birth to a son.

Indio was born on Monday morning via Caesarean section and weighed in at seven pounds, 10 ounces.



It is the 32 year old's first child with her polo player boyfriend Andrea Vianini. The Argentinian has a seven-year-old son, Lucas, from another relationship.



A statement to Hello! magazine reads, "We are delighted to announce the birth of our beautiful son Indio Vianini Kidd. All are happy and healthy and doing well and we could not be happier."