Jodie Whittaker facts: Toxic Town star's age, TV shows, children, husband and more

13 March 2025, 16:43

Jodie Whittaker standing on the red carpet
Jodie Whittaker is a popular British actress. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Where is actress Jodie Whittaker from? And what is her height and net worth? Here's everything you need to know about the Netflix star.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jodie Whittaker is the current star of Netflix's new and much-talked about drama series, Toxic Town, where she plays Susan McIntyre.

A hugely popular British actress, she's starred in some of the biggest TV shows in recent years including Broadchurch and Doctor Who.

So who is Jodie Whittaker and what do we need to know about her? Here's all the facts on the star from her career and net worth, to her personal life involving her children and husband.

Jodie Whittaker is currently starring in Netflix hit, Toxic Town
Jodie Whittaker is currently starring in Netflix hit, Toxic Town. Picture: Netflix

How old is Jodie Whittaker and where is she from?

Jodie celebrates her birthday on 17th June and was born in 1982. This means she will celebrate her 43rd birthday in 2025.

She was born in Skelmanthorpe, Huddersfield in West Yorkshire but now lives in London with her family.

How tall is Jodie Whittaker?

It's reported Jodie is five foot six inches in height which is around 1.68m tall.

Who is Jodie Whittaker's husband Christian Contreras?

Jodie and partner Christian have been together for 20 years after meeting at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

They married five years after dating and although she likes to keep her private life just that, she has revealed some key details from their American wedding.

Jodie told the Independent: "We had a big wedding in Arizona - very attention-seeking, big dress, big guest-list kind of wedding. It was obviously in my top five days…"

Christian is also an actor and has starred in Zero Dark Thirty, Fury and Odyssey. He was born in Belize.

Jodie Whittaker wearing a black dress and red lipstick
Jodie Whittaker keeps details about her family life private. Picture: Getty

Who are Jodie Whittaker's children?

Again, very private about her family, all we know is that Jodie and Christian have two children together.

They welcomed their first daughter, whose name is not known, in 2015, seven years after they got married.

She then debuted her baby bump on the 2022 BRITs red carpet but no announcement followed about their baby's arrival.

What TV shows has Jodie Whittaker been in and what's her net worth?

Jodie has become a favourite on our TV screen in recent years as she's starred in some of the BBC's and ITV's top drama series. Shows she's appeared on include:

  • Toxic Town
  • Broadchurch
  • Doctor Who
  • One Night
  • Black Mirror
  • Time

Jodie's estimated net worth is said to be £4.6million.

