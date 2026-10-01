Joe Lycett facts: Comedian's age, height, partner, son, career and more

Joe Lycett is one of Britain's best-known comedians, having gone from performing stand-up in Birmingham to becoming a familiar face on some of the UK's biggest TV shows. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Here's everything you need to know about the Celebrity Traitors star including how old they are, their height, partner and family life.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Joe Lycett is one of Britain's best-known comedians, having gone from performing stand-up in Birmingham to becoming a familiar face on some of the UK's biggest TV shows.

The comedian has fronted programmes including Joe Lycett's Got Your Back, Late Night Lycett, Travel Man and The Great British Sewing Bee, while his hilarious consumer-rights stunts have regularly made headlines.

He's now taking part in the second series of The Celebrity Traitors, but how old is Joe, how tall is he and what else do we know about his life away from the cameras?

Here's everything you need to know about Joe Lycett.

The comedian has fronted programmes including Joe Lycett's Got Your Back, Late Night Lycett, Travel Man and The Great British Sewing Bee. Picture: Getty

Who is Joe Lycett?

From: Birmingham

Instagram: @joelycett

Joe Lycett is a comedian, television presenter, artist and writer from Birmingham, born on July 5th 1988.

He has been performing stand-up since 2007 and went on to become a regular face on British comedy and panel shows, appearing on programmes including QI, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Taskmaster, The Graham Norton Show and The Jonathan Ross Show.

Joe has also hosted several of his own television shows, including Joe Lycett's Got Your Back, Late Night Lycett and Travel Man.

His television work has earned him two BAFTAs and two Royal Television Society Awards.

Joe Lycett changes his name to Hugo Boss

How tall is Joe Lycett?

Joe Lycett is reportedly 6ft 2in, which is around 1.88m tall.

What is Joe Lycett famous for?

Joe is particularly famous for his elaborate comedy stunts and campaigns against big businesses.

One of his most memorable stunts came in 2020, when he legally changed his name to Hugo Boss (video above) after the fashion company sent cease-and-desist letters to small businesses using the name.

The stunt attracted international attention and became one of the comedian's most recognisable campaigns.

He later took aim at oil giant Shell over accusations of greenwashing, creating a spoof advert as part of Joe Lycett's Got Your Back.

Does Joe Lycett have a partner?

Yes. Joe Lycett has a female partner, but he has chosen not to publicly reveal her name or identity.

Joe has previously spoken about his sexuality and has described himself as pansexual.

Ahead of The Celebrity Traitors in 2026, he explained that people sometimes assume he is "the gay comedian off the telly", but revealed that he has a female partner.

He has generally kept his relationship away from the spotlight and does not regularly share details about his family life.

He announced the birth of his baby boy in October 2024, sharing a photograph of himself on Instagram holding his newborn son (pictured). Picture: Instagram/Joe Lycett

Does Joe Lycett have children?

Yes. Joe Lycett is a dad to a two-year-old son.

He announced the birth of his baby boy in October 2024, sharing a photograph of himself holding his newborn son.

The comedian revealed that his partner had given birth at Birmingham Women's Hospital and praised the NHS staff who cared for his family.

Joe has since spoken about fatherhood, including how becoming a parent has changed his lifestyle.

In 2026, he said he had been drinking less and going to bed earlier since becoming a dad.

Read more: