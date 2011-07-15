Joe McElderry's new record deal

X Factor winner Joe McElderry has landed a new record deal - just days after winning his second TV talent contest.

He was dropped by Simon Cowell's label but after making a comeback to win 'Popstar To Operastar' he has now been signed by rival company Universal.

His new album is set to include songs like, Time To Say Goodbye, Over the Rainbow and Pavarotti's classic Nessun Dorma.

He will record the album over the coming weeks in a bid to release when the new X-Factor series hits our screens in late August.

Joe said: "My new album is a snapshot of where I am today and I am excited about the opportunity to record and perform some of this amazing repertoire. I hope people join me on my musical journey."



