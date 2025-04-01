Joe Swash: Actor's age, wife, children and career revealed

1 April 2025, 19:30

Joe Swash is taking part in the reality TV show Stacey & Joe
Joe Swash is taking part in the reality TV show Stacey & Joe. Picture: Instagram/Joe Swash

By Hope Wilson

How old is Joe Swash, who are his children, what TV shows has been in and when did he and Stacey Solomon marry?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Joe Swash is taking part in the reality series Stacey & Joe along with his wife Stacey Solomon and their kids in Pickle Cottage.

After beginning his career as Mickey Miller in EastEnders, Joe has gone on to win I'm A Celeb and Dancing On Ice, as well as releasing his own cookbook titled 'Joe's Kitchen'. These various ventures have allowed Joe to accumulate a striking net worth, however fans are keen to learn more about the TV star's life away from the screen.

With his children and wife playing an important part in Joe's life, it's time to get to know them a bit better, as well as how Joe's career has flourished over the years.

Here is everything you need to know about Joe Swash including his age, wife, children and career explained.

Joe Swash is an actor and TV star
Joe Swash is an actor and TV star. Picture: Getty

How old is Joe Swash?

Joe was born on January 20th 1982, celebrating his 43rd birthday in 2025.

Upon turning 39 in 2021, Joe opened up about reaching this milestone, which also happened to be the same age his father died at.

Speaking to The Express at the time, Joe said: "I'm 39 in January, and that scares the life outta me, to think that, you know, he was so young…

"I'm gutted for him that he never got to bring us up properly."

Joe added: "He never got to see his grandkids, so I feel so sorry for him. But on the other hand, I'm determined that I'm gonna do it differently.

"I'm gonna try and be here as long as possible and see my grandkids, and see all my boys grow up into being beautiful young men."

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have filmed their first ever reality TV show
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have filmed their first ever reality TV show. Picture: BBC/Optomen Television/Elisabeth Hoff

How did Joe Swash become famous?

Joe first came to fame by appearing in EastEnders as Mickey Miller from 2003–2008. He reprised his role in December 2024, returning to Albert Square for the show's 40th anniversary.

When announcing his comeback to the show, Joe said: "It was a privilege to take another trip back to Walford to reunite with my EastEnders family ahead of the 40th anniversary."

Aside from acting, Joe has also taken part in shows such as I'm A Celeb, Dancing on Ice, Celebrity MasterChef and The Jump.

Joe Swash began his career on EastEnders
Joe Swash began his career on EastEnders. Picture: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Who is Joe Swash's wife Stacey Solomon?

Joe is married to TV star Stacey Solomon, with the pair tying the knot in 2022. The couple first met back in 2010 before getting engaged in 2020.

Writing a gushing post to her husband on Father's Day 2024, Stacey said: "I never got to meet your dad. But he must have been the best dad in the world to have created you. Honestly Joe, you do your dad proud every single minute of every day. You’re the most incredible father. We are the luckiest. 🥲🖤 to the moon & back Joe Joe 🥹"

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash were married in 2022
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash were married in 2022. Picture: Instagram/Joe Swash

Who are Joe Swash's children?

Joe is father to 17-year-old son Harry from his relationship with Emma Sophocleous, as well as being parent to Rex, 5, Rose, 3, and Belle, 2, whom he shares with Stacey.

The TV star is also step-father to Stacey's sons Zachary, 17, and Leighton, 12, who are from previous relationships.

Speaking about being a parental figure to Zach and Leighton, Joe told The Netmums podcast: "I look after Stacey’s boys no differently to how I look and how I love my own kids, we’re all one big unit.

"I never ever make that distinction… even saying that makes me feel funny."

He added: "As long as the house is full of love and we all love each other the same."

Joe Swash has a close bond with son Harry

Who is Joe Swash's son Harry? Their sweet relationship revealed

Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon facts: Age, husband, children and career revealed

Jasmine took to social media to reveal that she has personally apologised to Awhina and Cleo

MAFS Australia: Adrian's former best friend issues apology to Awhina after vicious argument

Married at First Sight

Stacey Solomon has spoken about being a young mother

Stacey Solomon says being a teen mum to son Zachary changed her outlook on life

Showbiz

Are Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch still friends?

Are Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch still friends?

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have built up their fortune

What is Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's net worth?

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon is the mother of five children

How many children does Stacey Solomon have and how old are they?

Celebrities

Pickle Cottage: Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's £1.2million home

Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's £1.2million home Pickle Cottage

Celebrities

Here's everything we know about the MAFS Australia 2025 reunion so far

Everything that happened at the MAFS Australia 2025 reunion

Married at First Sight

Joe told the hilarious story of his proposal to Stacey.

Joe Swash opens up about 'disastrous' proposal to Stacey Solomon

