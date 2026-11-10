Joe Swash facts: Age, wife, children and EastEnders career revealed

10 November 2026, 19:40

Joe Swash has been a familiar face on British television for more than two decades, but there's plenty about the star that fans might not know.
Joe Swash has been a familiar face on British television for more than two decades. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Joe Swash is best known for his role in EastEnders and his television presenting career. Here's everything you need to know including his net worth.

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Joe Swash has been a familiar face on British television for more than two decades, but there's plenty about the star that fans might not know.

First rising to fame on hit BBC soap EastEnders, Joe has gone on to make a successful career for himself which includes his reality TV show, Stacey & Joe with his wife and family.

When he's not busy behind a camera, he also enjoys a busy family life with Stacey Solomon and their children, regularly sharing glimpses of their home life with fans.

The couple have also recently embarked on their next big chapter together as they confirmed in 2026 they were leaving Pickle Cottage behind for a new home.

Here's everything you need to know about Joe, including his age, career, wife, children and net worth.

Joe Swash in a suit on the ITV red carpet
Joe Swash has become a household name thanks to his life on TV and his busy family life. Picture: Getty

Who is Joe Swash and how old is he?

Age: 44

Date of birth: January 20, 1982

From: Islington, London

Instagram: @joeswash

Born in Islington, London, Joe grew up with his parents, Ricky and Kiffy, and his two younger sisters, Shana and Caisie.

His childhood was marked by tragedy when his father died from a heart condition at just 39, when Joe was only 12.

He has spoken openly about how difficult the loss was, describing how his mother kept him on the right track during his teenage years.

Joe has credited Kiffy with encouraging his interest in acting and supporting him in pursuing a career in television.

He attended the Anna Scher Theatre School in Islington, where he studied alongside future EastEnders co-star Natalie Cassidy.

Joe Swash was part of the famous EastEnders' Miller family
Joe Swash was part of the famous EastEnders' Miller family. Picture: Getty

How did Joe Swash become famous?

Joe first appeared on television as a child, starring in an advert for Andrex, however, his big break came in 2003 when he joined the cast of EastEnders as Mickey Miller.

He played the character until 2008, becoming a regular fixture in Albert Square and appearing alongside his on-screen sister Demi Miller, played by his real-life sister Shana Swash.

After leaving the soap, Joe took part in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2008, where he was crowned King of the Jungle.

The win helped launch a new chapter in his career, and he went on to present the show's spin-off programme, eventually becoming a familiar face on ITV2's Extra Camp.

Joe also won Dancing On Ice in 2020, alongside professional skating partner Alex Murphy. His other television appearances include Celebrity MasterChef, The Jump and his TV series Stacey & Joe.

What is Joe Swash's net worth?

Joe's current net worth is estimated to be around £1.5million.

He has faced financial difficulties in the past and was declared bankrupt twice. He has since spoken about his mistakes and admitted he was "chucking it away on stuff he didn't need".

Joe Swash won I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2008
Joe Swash won I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2008. Picture: Instagram/Joe Swash

Who is Joe Swash's wife Stacey Solomon?

Joe is married to television presenter and singer Stacey Solomon.

The pair first met in Australia when they both appeared on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2010 - Stacey won the series with him presenting the spin-off show. However, their romance did not begin until several years later, when they started dating in 2016.

Joe proposed to Stacey on Christmas Eve in 2020, and the couple married in July 2022 in an intimate ceremony at their Essex home, Pickle Cottage.

Stacey and Joe have since become one of Britain's best-known celebrity couples, regularly sharing glimpses of their family life on social media.

They are currently starring in the third series of their BBC reality show, Stacey & Joe, which gives viewers an insight into their relationship, family life and latest adventures together.

Joe is a father to four children, including his stepchildren, and shares three biological children with Stacey (pictured)
Joe Swash is a father to six children, including his stepchildren, and shares three biological children with Stacey . Picture: Instagram/stacey solomon

Who are Joe Swash's children?

Joe is a father to four children, as well as a stepfather to two. He shares three biological children with Stacey.

His eldest son, Harry, was born in 2007 during his previous relationship with Emma Sophocleous.

Joe and Stacey welcomed their first child together, son Rex, in May 2019, followed by daughter Rose in October 2021 and their youngest daughter, Belle, in February 2023.

He is also stepfather to Stacey's two sons, Zachary and Leighton, from her previous relationships.

Joe has previously spoken about how he treats all the children as one family, explaining that he does not make a distinction between his biological children and Stacey's boys.

Joe Swash talks blended families with Stacey Solomon

Where does Joe Swash live?

Joe lives with Stacey and their children in Essex. The couple previously lived at Pickle Cottage, their much-loved family home which featured regularly on Stacey's social media and their television series.

After spending several years renovating the property, the family announced in October 2026 they were moving to a new home, which they have named the Pickle Project.

The move marks a fresh start for the family, with Stacey and Joe sharing their plans to transform the new property and create more space for their growing family.

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