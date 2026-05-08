Joe Swash 'not managing well' amid mental health diagnosis

8 May 2026, 16:50

Joe Swash has shared an honest update about his experience living with ADHD
Joe Swash has shared an honest update about his experience living with ADHD. Picture: Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

Stacey Solomon's husband opened up about his mental health struggles in a candid update, admitting recent mistakes made him realise he needs to restart his treatment journey.

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Joe Swash has shared an honest update about his experience living with ADHD, admitting he currently feels like he's “not managing it well” as he prepares to revisit treatment and support options.

The TV personality first spoke publicly about his diagnosis during the couple’s reality series Stacey & Joe, which follows life at their Pickle Cottage home with Stacey Solomon and their blended family.

At the time, Joe opened up about being diagnosed with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), a condition which affects how the brain regulates attention, energy levels and impulse control.

Joe Swash told followers about his ADHD journey so far
Joe Swash told followers about his ADHD journey so far. Picture: Instagram

According to the NHS, symptoms often begin in childhood and can include difficulties with focus, hyperactivity and acting impulsively.

Now, Joe has returned to the subject in a candid Instagram video, where he explained he has been struggling more in recent months and plans to restart his treatment journey from the beginning.

Speaking directly to camera, he told followers: “So, everybody has been asking me about my ADHD, where I'm at in my journey.”

Joe followed up with another Insatgram Stories update on May 8 (pictured)
Joe Swash followed up with another Instagram Stories update on his condition and how he was managing it. Picture: Instagram

He explained he had previously begun exploring medication options but made the decision to stop taking them around a year ago.

Joe admitted that, in hindsight, stepping away from treatment was not the right decision. He said he is now arranging to meet with his doctor and an ADHD specialist to reassess his options and find a more structured approach going forward.

He added that as his schedule becomes busier, he has noticed himself becoming increasingly overwhelmed, describing how he can forget tasks or complete them in unusual orders without understanding why.

The feeling, he said, has been creeping back into his daily life and becoming harder to manage.

“I know it is a bad idea so I'm sort of gonna start the journey again from scratch,” he explained, adding that this time he feels more prepared to fully engage with the process.

Joe also shared the moment that prompted him to speak out. He described a recent family holiday where several things went wrong in quick succession.

On the first day, he accidentally left wife Stacey's suitcase at home, meaning she arrived at the airport without her holiday clothes.

He also revealed his iPad was left behind on a plane and that the family ended up missing their flight home. “All within the space of four days,” he said, reflecting on how quickly things escalated.

Looking back on the trip, Joe said the incidents made him realise his ADHD symptoms were becoming more disruptive again.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash (pictured) have been together since 2016 and share three children.
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have been together since 2016 and share three children together. Picture: Getty
The TV personality first spoke publicly about his diagnosis during the couple’s reality series Stacey & Joe (pictured)
The TV personality first spoke publicly about his diagnosis during the couple’s reality series Stacey & Joe (pictured being comforted on the show by partner Stacey Solomon)). Picture: BBC

He explained that he felt as though he was not coping as well as he had hoped, particularly when managing multiple responsibilities at once.

“This time around I want to try and do it properly,” he said. Joe added that he intends to explore the right balance of medication and professional support, while also being open about his experience so others can understand his journey.

He also said he plans to keep sharing updates on what works for him and what doesn’t, in the hope it may help others who are going through similar challenges.

Joe’s post was met with a wave of support from fans, many of whom praised his openness and honesty about a condition that can be difficult to manage and talk about publicly.

Stacey & Joe first look trailer

Viewers described his willingness to speak out as “refreshing” and encouraged him to continue seeking the support he needs.

In the caption accompanying his video, Joe reiterated he wanted to be transparent about his experience.

While Joe made clear he is not a medical professional, he said he hopes that by discussing both the challenges and progress, he can contribute to a more open conversation around ADHD and mental health.

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