Joe Swash opens up about 'disastrous' proposal to Stacey Solomon

1 April 2025, 14:06

Joe recounted the hilarious story on a new podcast.
Joe recounted the hilarious story on a new podcast. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

On Christmas Eve 2020, Joe Swash got down on one knee – but his proposal to Stacey Solomon didn't go as planned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Joe Swash has opened up about his disastrous proposal to Stacey Solomon in 2020, revealing the couple's special moment was almost ruined by a string of hilarious hiccups.

The ex-Eastenders actor, 43, planned to get down on one knee on Christmas Eve five years ago but a series of mishaps caused complete chaos, including a blunder by the Sort Your Life Out star's dad.

Recounting the side-splitting story to Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo on their NewlyWeds podcast, the I'm A Celeb winner explained he wanted to pop the question during a walk in the woods near their Essex mansion, Pickle Cottage.

Before bringing his then-girlfriend to her "happy place", he had set up a huge floral arrangement and roped Stacey's father Dave into hiding behind a tree, ready to capture their special moment on camera.

Joe and Stacey tied the knot in 2022.
Joe and Stacey tied the knot in 2022. Picture: Instagram

With a diamond ring in his pocket, the soap star led Stacey to the meaningful spot decorated with blooms only to find some children messing around with his creation.

He told the podcast: "I was going into the forest, and these little kids were playing with the flowers.

"So as we're walking up. I've heard David (Stacey's dad) pop behind the tree and go to these two little kids, 'leave the flowers alone!'

"And Stacey's gone, 'that's me dad!' And I'm like, 'oh my god'."

Joe proposed to Stacey in the grounds of Pickle Cottage.
Joe proposed to Stacey in the grounds of Pickle Cottage. Picture: Instagram

Not only was Stacey confused by her dad's surprise appearance and questioned if he was having a secret affair, she also thought the flowers were a tribute to someone who had passed away.

"And then she's gone, 'oh no, look, someone's died there and all,'" Joe continued.

"And I'm (thinking), 'that's where I'm going to propose to ya!'

"So I had to go, 'come on let's go and see who's died.'

"Get her in position, because Dave is behind the tree ready to take photos.

"So it completely went from this big romantic gesture, to, someone's dead, Dave's attacking two kids, she thinks her dad's having an affair in a forest!"

The actor opened up on Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo's NewlyWeds podcast.
The actor opened up on Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo's NewlyWeds podcast. Picture: Instagram

Eventually Joe managed to ask Stacey that all-important question and the two celebrated their engagement over the Christmas holidays, a year after their son Rex was born.

In 2022, the pair tied the knot as planned at Pickle Cottage in a beautiful countryside ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

The hilarious story comes as they gear up for their brand new reality show, Stacey & Joe, which hits BBC screens on 1st April 2025 at 8pm.

The six one-hour episodes follow the "honest and heartwarming" lives of the celebrity couple as they navigate parenthood with their blended family of six.

Fans are expected to get a glimpse into Stacey and Joe's real life with their kids Zachary, 16, Harry, 16, Leighton, 12, Rex, five, Rose, two, and Belle, one, as well as the Loose Women star's beloved pets.

