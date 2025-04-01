Who is Joe Swash's son Harry? Their sweet relationship revealed

1 April 2025, 19:30

Joe Swash has a close bond with son Harry
Joe Swash has a close bond with son Harry. Picture: Instagram/Joe Swash

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Joe Swash's son Harry, including their close bond and why he isn't often seen on Stacey Solomon's social media account.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Joe Swash is showcasing his life with wife Stacey Solomon and their children in their brand new reality show Stacey & Joe, however fans are keen to learn about the actor's son Harry who tends to shun the limelight.

While Stacey's kids Zachary, Leighton, Rex, Rose and Belle all feature on their mum's social media page and show, Harry rarely appears on his father's Instagram account.

Born in 2007, Harry is the son of Joe and his previous girlfriend Emma Sophocleous, with the couple choosing the separate when Harry was a young child. However their split wasn't the smoothest, as Joe took his ex to court in order to see his son.

Despite the hardship, Joe has revealed the importance of seeing his son, telling the Step Life podcast: "With me and Harry, it was tricky with his mum."

Harry is Joe Swash's first child
Harry is Joe Swash's first child. Picture: Instagram/Joe Swash

He continued: "We had to go to court and stuff like that. So in hindsight it's a great thing. But it's been a strange one for Hal, he's had to do a lot of adapting. I do feel quite sorry for Hal for what he's had to go through.

"It's just one of those things, his mum and I weren't agreeing on certain things and we had to go to court. We had to do it that way. And that's what court's there for, to sort things out. And it [did] exactly that. It's changed our lives."

Joe added: "We talk to each other every day, we see each other every couple of days, he only lives 20 minutes away from me.

"You know, I always said to my mum, when I was in court fighting for Hal, I wouldn't want to spend my money on anything else apart from wanting to see my kid. And it's the best money I've ever spent."

Joe Swash shares son Harry with ex Emma Sophocleous. Pictured in 2006
Joe Swash shares son Harry with ex Emma Sophocleous. Pictured in 2006. Picture: Getty

Although things have worked out, Joe revealed he felt his relationship with Harry was "affected" by his split from Emma.

During an interview on the Dadpod in 2020, Joe said: "With my first child, Harry, there was a period where mine and Harry's mum's relationship affected my relationship with him.

"I didn't get to see him for a period of time, so I missed out on quite a lot. Now, me and my son Hal, we spent all the time together.

"He's, like, my shadow. I love him, but there was a period where I just couldn't see this happening in the future. So, I did miss out quite a lot of Hal growing up, as a baby."

Harry will occasionally appear on his father's social media account
Harry will occasionally appear on his father's social media account. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

As the years have passed Joe and Harry's bond has strengthened, with the teenager visiting his Dad on set for Dancing On Ice in 2020.

Joe said: "It was the first time really that I'd done anything, and him be of the age where I can see him being proud of his dad. 

"So, it just filled me with so much joy and recently, I done the voice of one of Thomas the Tank Engine's friends and my little Rex was watching it, and he definitely noticed. 

"So, yeah, it's lovely. I really hope they are proud. I hope they don't get embarrassed, you know what I mean, because there are a few things out there that could be embarrassing."

Joe Swash occasionally speaks publicly about his son Harry
Joe Swash occasionally speaks publicly about his son Harry. Picture: Instagram/Joe Swash

Although Harry doesn't feature in family photos online, Stacey has explained the reason for this, telling fans: "I got loads and loads of comments, and I get these comments quite a lot, asking about all of our children in my photos.

"Unfortunately it’s not something I’m able to do, otherwise I’d do it all the time. All the kids are a massive part of our lives, obviously, and we love them all equally and adore them and, behind the scenes, they’re very much on every stocking, in every book, in every photo.

"But publicly that’s not something that I can do and I totally respect that. We respect everyone’s wishes, we’re a blended family and sometimes that’s a bit more complicated than it seems. I don’t know if that’s the best way to explain it!"

Harry shares a close relationship with his siblings. Pictured with Joe Swash and brother Rex
Harry shares a close relationship with his siblings. Pictured with Joe Swash and brother Rex. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

While he currently stays away from the spotlight, Joe revealed Harry was undertaking work experience with his talent agency in 2024, however it isn't clear whether his son will follow in his famous footsteps or venture into something different.

