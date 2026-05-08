Joel Dommett's wife Hannah Cooper gives birth and reveals unique name

Joel Dommett and wife Hannah Cooper have become proud parents of their second child together. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Comedian Joel Dommett and his model wife have welcomed their second little boy into the world and the first pictures are the cutest.

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Joel Dommett has been proudly documenting his wife Hannah Cooper's pregnancy the second time around and they've finally confirmed she's given birth.

Making the adorable announcement on May 8th, the new parents took to Instagram to reveal the happy news along with his unique name and the first photo.

Hannah wrote: "Dutch Cooper-Dommett. Super late like his Father, super long like his Mother."

Newborn Dutch is the second baby boy in the Cooper-Dommett household as the couple also share two-year-old son Wilde.

Hannah and Joel marked the special announcement with the first photo of their baby too which was a cute black and white picture showing his side profile while he snuggled under a white blanket.

The happy baby news was greatly received by their followers but also their celebrity pals.

This Morning host Cat Deeley wrote: "Go Team!!!!"

Joel's The Masked Singer co-host Davina McCall added: "Love love love ALL THE WAY xxxxx we are so happy for ALL OF YOU."

Gabby Roslin said: "Congratulations what happy news and the coolest name ever!"

Hannah and Joel have happily shared their pregnancy journey via their socials, performances and joint podcast and have made jokes over how late their second baby was.

Joel took his wife to play the palladium when she was six days overdue with Dutch and wrote: "Everyone said the second child comes early so didn't move it. We waited and waited and still no baby.

Joel Dommett and wife Hannah Cooper have two-year-old son Wilde together too. Picture: Hannah Cooper/Instagram

"We took the hospital bags just incase. We got her a comfy chair at the side of the stage. Started the show. Invited some doctors and midwives just in case (true story). Show finish... still no baby."

Joel finished with a joke: "And to celebrate we shall call them Paul Lladium Cooper-Dommett."

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