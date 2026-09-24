Johannes Radebe facts: Age, height, partner and career revealed

24 September 2026, 16:28 | Updated: 24 September 2026, 16:30

Johannes Radebe is a South African Latin champion
Johannes Radebe is a South African Latin champion with a hugely creative career. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Where is professional dancer Johannes Radebe from? How tall is he? And who is he dating? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Johannes Radebe is a professional dancer, all-round creative and now TV presenter as his career reaches new heights in 2026.

A regular on the dance floor, regularly going on his won tours, Johannes first found fame on South Africa's Strictly Come Dancing before heading to the UK in 2018.

A former Latin champion, he now regularly works with some of the best dancers in the business including Vito Coppala, Jowita Przystał and Neil Jones.

Here's everything you need to know about Johannes from his age, where he's from, his height and who he is dating.

Johannes Radebe brought his dancing expertise to the UK in 2018
Johannes Radebe brought his dancing expertise to the UK in 2018. Picture: Getty

Who is Johannes Radebe?

Age: 39 (Born April 27th 1987)

From: South Africa

Instagram: @johannesradebe

Raised in Zamdela, Sasolburg, South Africa, Johannes has found himself living all over the world thanks to his dance career.

He has taken his Life in the UK government test and is now fully committed to living in the UK.

Johannes' mum and siblings still live in South Africa and try their best to come and see him perform when they can.

How tall is Johannes Radebe?

One of the taller professional dancers, it's thought Johannes is around 6ft tall.

Johannes Radebe has landed a huge presenting gig for 2026
Johannes Radebe has landed a huge presenting gig for 2026. Picture: Getty

Who is Johannes Radebe in a relationship with?

It's thought Johannes is currently single. He previously told Hello! he is looking for love after being inspired by former dance partner and tennis professional Annabel.

Johanne's said: "I went on one date with a gentleman, and it was lovely. It's now about me doing this a lot more. Meeting the beautiful Annabel, I was reminded to live again.

"She's encouraged me to be more social, and since then my life has changed. I've started going out, but needed someone to tell me that."

What has Johannes Radebe achieved in his dance career?

Johannes has one incredible career to brag about so far. It all began in South Africa where he was part of the Afro Arimba Dance Company, as well as being a two-time Professional South African Latin Champion.

He was also a three-time South African Amateur Latin Champion.

Before signing up to Strictly, he reached the final twice in his hometown version.

In the summer of 2024, Johanne's was also the star of his House of Jojo tour and even more exciting, he has written a memoir, JoJo: Finally Home, which is being turned into a movie. There will be big costumes and big musicals pieces that he will choreograph.

Read more:

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Heart Christmas Live with NatWest date, tickets and lineup revealed

Heart Christmas Live with NatWest tickets and lineup revealed

Alison Hammond has been it a relationship with David Putman for three years

Alison Hammond has said the sweetest things about younger boyfriend David

The Sugababes are officially back with new music, releasing their new single ‘Ghost’ as they announce their first album from the original trio in 26 years.

Sugababes confirm epic new music plans after 26-year break

Music

Fans hoping for a full The Inbetweeners reunion may have to accept that not every familiar face will be making the trip back to the big screen.

The Inbetweeners creators break silence on cast and plot speculation

TV & Movies

Nathan Sykes has confirmed he's expecting his first baby with his wife

The Wanted star confirms 'we've been keeping a little secret' in cute announcement

Taylor Swift has sent fans into theory overdrive with the surprise announcement of her new single 'Patient Zero'

Taylor Swift fans have a theory about what 'Patient Zero' really means

Music

Ruby Wax's daughter Marina Bye has landed a role in the new Inbetweeners movie, and has already been spotted on set wearing a wedding dress.

Inbetweeners's movie secures famous actress's daughter for cast

TV & Movies

Kate Middleton stole the show with her heart amethyst necklace

Why Kate Middleton's red carpet jewellery was so significant

The Great British Bake Off 2026 featuring Nigella Lawson, Paul Hollywood and Noel Fielding

The Great British Bake Off twist everyone is talking about

TV & Movies

Prue Leith announced her departure from The Great British Bake Off early in 2026

The real reason behind Prue Leith's Great British Bake Off exit

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Heart Dance Beats For Your Feet

Trending on Heart

The Great British Bake Off has welcomed 12 amazing new contestants into the famous white tent

Meet the 12 Great British Bake Off 2026 contestants

TV & Movies

The Great British Bake Off is back on our TV screens from 22nd September

The Great British Bake Off start time and episode schedule revealed

TV & Movies

Michelle Keegan is proudly taking on her first detective role in ITV's The Blame

Michelle Keegan's new series The Blame - release date, cast and episode schedule

TV & Movies

Harry Styles has confirmed he doesn't know what he will do after his Together, Together tour

Why everyone thinks Harry Styles is retiring from music

Music

Married At First Sight Australia is back filming with a new expert for it 2027 release date

MAFS Australia confirms new 'highly respected' relationship expert

Married at First Sight

Michelle Keegan calls out her husband Mark Wright on Heart radio

Michelle Keegan jokes husband Mark Wright's in "trouble" during live prank

Love Island All Stars 2027 is already gearing up as producers eye-up popular contestants

Love Island All Stars 2027 line-up so far

Love Island

The Celebrity Traitors series two cast has been unveiled.

The Celebrity Traitors 2026 star-studded cast confirmed - meet the full line-up

The Traitors

Meghan Markle alongside a picture of Prince Harry and their children on a quadbike

Why Meghan Markle really chose Tina Turner song for Prince Harry birthday video

On screen, the pair were magnetic—brooding and fiery, tender and explosive. Off screen, however, the dynamic was far more complicated.

The Notebook: Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams' real-life love story

TV & Movies

Delta Goodrem is climbing the charts again as she competes at the Eurovision Song Contest

Delta Goodrem facts: Age, songs, husband, cancer journey and more revealed

Nigella Lawson has built a hugely successful career on being a food writer and critic

Nigella Lawson facts: Age, height, husband, children and more

Claudia Winkleman is returning for The Celebrity Traitors 2 in autumn 2026

The Celebrity Traitors season 2 start date and time confirmed

TV & Movies

Anastacia's vocals are instantly recognisable to noughties pop fans all over the world.

Anastacia facts: Age, height, relationships, net worth, songs and more

All the Love Island 2026 couples still together from series 13.

Which Love Island 2026 couples are still together?

Love Island

Bruce Willis, already a megastar thanks to Die Hard and other action hits, lost a wager to Matthew Perry, his co-star in The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Bruce Willis starred on 'Friends' after losing bet to Matthew Perry