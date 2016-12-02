"A Very Sweet Gentle And Kind Man": John Cleese Leads Tributes To Late Andrew Sachs

I Know Nothing! - Fawlty Towers - BBC 01:50

By Holly Fishwick

As tributes pour in for the late and great Andrew Sachs, we remember him through their kind words and some of his funniest on screen moments.

He's starred in everything from Coronation Street, to Casualty. But it's the iconic British sitcom 'Fawlty Towers', in which he played the hapless waiter Manuel from 1975-1979, that he will always be best and loved remembered for.

With the sad news of his passing, tributes have been pouring in from celebrities and fans alike.

Everyone from his beloved wife Melody Sachs, to David Walliams, to Tony Robinson, have been sharing their thoughts and memories of the hilarious comedian.

"Just heard about Andy Sachs," he wrote. "Very sad.... I knew he was having problems with his memory as his wife Melody told me a couple of years ago and I heard very recently that he had been admitted to Denham Hall, but I had no idea that his life was in danger.

A very sweet gentle and kind man and a truly great farceur. I first saw him in Habeas Corpus on stage in 1973. I could not have found a better Manuel. Inspired." - John Cleese

John Cleese and Andrew Sachs won audiences over with their magical on screen chemistry as hotelier Basil Fawlty and waiter Manuel:

The pair rekindled their unique brand of joint humour in 2008 for a short sketch at the Wimbledon Theatre:

Friends, family and fans have been sharing their memories of the actor on Twitter:

Tony Robinson:

So sad that Andrew Sachs has died. A true friend and a kindred spirit. I still have the wonderful baby pictures he took of my children. RIP. — Tony Robinson (@Tony_Robinson) December 1, 2016

He added:

I had the pleasure of working with #AndrewSachs in 'Attachments'. A beautiful soul who never tired of all my 'Fawlty Towers' questions. — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) December 2, 2016

Meanwhile Andrew's wife Melody stated: "We were happy, we were always laughing we never had a dull moment."

In honour of the great man, we're going to be spending the rest of the day watching his brilliant sketches: