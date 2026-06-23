Roseanne star John Goodman, 74, reveals secret behind incredible 14 stone weight loss

John Goodman marked his 74th birthday on Saturday (June 20) looking dramatically different from the television character that made him a household name. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Roseanne actor has opened up about the lifestyle changes that helped him shed around half his body weight after reaching nearly 400lbs.

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John Goodman marked his 74th birthday on Saturday (June 20) looking dramatically different from the television character that made him a household name.

Best known for playing Dan Conner in the hit sitcom Roseanne, the veteran actor has undergone an incredible physical transformation over the past two decades, shedding around 200 pounds after committing to a healthier lifestyle.

For many fans, John will always be remembered as the warm-hearted, wisecracking family patriarch at the centre of Roseanne.

Alongside Roseanne Barr, John helped make the sitcom one of the biggest television successes of the late 1980s and 1990s.

For many fans, John will always be remembered as the warm-hearted, wisecracking family patriarch at the centre of Roseanne. Picture: Getty

Alongside Roseanne Barr, John helped make the sitcom one of the biggest television successes of the late 1980s and 1990s. Picture: Alamy

Today, however, the Hollywood star looks almost unrecognisable from his early years on screen.

After his weight climbed to nearly 400 pounds, the actor decided to make long-term changes to improve his health, focusing on sustainable habits rather than crash diets.

Over the years, he has been open about the fact that previous attempts to lose weight often ended with him slipping back into old routines.

"I would take three months off, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a six-pack of Bud and a candy bar and go back to my old habits," he previously told ABC News.

Instead of chasing dramatic results, John said he eventually realised consistency was the key to lasting success. "Now, it's about making a choice every single day."

His healthier lifestyle has included sobriety, portion control, regular exercise and a more balanced relationship with food, helping him gradually lose around half his body weight.

Best known for playing Dan Conner in the hit sitcom Roseanne (pictured), the veteran actor has undergone an incredible physical transformation over the past two decades. Picture: Alamy

The transformation also coincided with John's decision to stop drinking alcohol ( pictured in 2025). Picture: Getty

John also made a number of practical changes to support his weight-loss journey. According to Men's Fitness, he cut sugar from his diet and adopted a Mediterranean-style eating plan, working with fitness coach Mackie Shilstone.

The approach focused on fish, vegetables, fruit, nuts and olive oil rather than restrictive dieting.

The actor also reportedly exercised six days a week, aimed to walk between 10,000 and 12,000 steps each day, and incorporated treadmill sessions, elliptical workouts and boxing into his training.

The transformation also coincided with John's decision to stop drinking alcohol.

Speaking to The Guardian about entering rehab in 2007, he explained: "It was getting to be too much. It was 30 years of a disease that was taking its toll on everyone around me and it had got to the point where, every time I did it, it was becoming more and more debilitating. It was life or death. It was time to stop."

John Goodman's film career also includes the lead role in The Flintstones (pictured, 1994). Picture: Alamy

John Goodman pictured in 1998's The Big Lebowski. Picture: Alamy

While his appearance has changed significantly, John's career has remained just as successful as ever.

Born in Missouri in 1952, he landed his breakthrough role as Dan Conner in 1988, quickly becoming one of America's most recognisable television stars.

John has admitted that maintaining his weight remains an ongoing commitment. During an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman in 2010, he revealed he had previously fallen into a cycle of yo-yo dieting while filming Roseanne.

"I'd get off of 'Roseanne' every spring. I'd lose 60 pounds every spring," he said. "I'd gain it back and then some, every year. It's going to be an ongoing process for the rest of my life."

His portrayal of the dependable working-class father earned him critical acclaim and helped establish Roseanne as one of the defining sitcoms of its generation.

Watch John Goodman return for 2018 Rosanne reboot:

Roseanne Revival Reboot Season 10 - All New Footage

After the original series came to an end, John successfully reinvented himself as one of Hollywood's most respected character actors.

He became a frequent collaborator with filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen, appearing in acclaimed films including Raising Arizona, The Big Lebowski, O Brother, Where Art Thou? and Inside Llewyn Davis.

His film career also includes memorable roles in The Flintstones, Argo and 10 Cloverfield Lane, while younger audiences know him as the voice of Sulley in Pixar's hugely popular Monsters, Inc. franchise.

John Goodman pictured in 2023. Picture: Getty

In 2018, John reprised his iconic role when Roseanne returned to television.

After the revival was cancelled, he continued playing Dan in the spin-off series The Conners, introducing the beloved character to a new generation of viewers.

Away from the cameras, John has kept much of his personal life private despite decades in the spotlight.

He has been married to wife Anna Beth Goodman since 1989, and together they share a daughter, Molly.

As he celebrates his 74th birthday, fans continue to praise not only his remarkable 200-pound weight loss but also a career that has spanned nearly five decades.

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