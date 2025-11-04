John Lewis unveils tear-jerking Christmas advert set to iconic 90s club classic

The heartfelt advert traces the story of a teenage son and his father who bond over their shared love of music.

4 November 2025, 11:14 | Updated: 4 November 2025, 14:56

John Lewis has finally released this year's Christmas advert.
John Lewis has finally released this year's Christmas advert. Picture: John Lewis

By Claire Blackmore

This year’s emotional offering features two versions of the 90s club classic 'Where Love Lives' – one from original hitmaker Alison Limerick and another by British singer-songwriter Labrinth.

John Lewis has finally released its 2025 Christmas advert, and this year's emotional story has got us reaching for the tissues.

The retailer's tear-jerking offering captures the special moment a father and his teenage son reconnect over their shared love of music on Christmas Day.

The campaign, called 'Where Love Lives', shows how a thoughtful present can say so much, with the tagline: "If you can’t find the words, find the gift."

So what is the story behind John Lewis' new Christmas advert? Here's everything we know about the sweet tale, along with the iconic song it features and who sings it.

The advert captures a poignant moment between father and son.
The advert captures a poignant moment between father and son. Picture: John Lewis

What is the story of the John Lewis 2025 Christmas advert?

The John Lewis 2025 Christmas advert starts with a relatable moment on Christmas Day, when a family begin to clear away the leftover wrapping paper from underneath the tree.

As the father gets on with tidying up, he spots an unopened present nestled in the rubbish, simply labelled 'Dad,' with a smiley face.

His nervous son watches as he rips open the paper, hiding behind his own headphones as he listens to music.

Inside is a vinyl of the 90s club classic Where Love Lives by Alison Limerick, which he immediately places on his record player.

As the needle drops and the music booms, he is transported back to his clubbing days, but the narrative changes as he starts to flash-back to poignant moments with his son.

The dad is transported back to his clubbing days in the short film.
The dad is transported back to his clubbing days in the short film. Picture: John Lewis

He sees his little boy as a toddler taking his first steps, then as a newborn baby snuggled in his arms, before his two worlds collide and the dad sees his grown-up son's face emerge on the dance floor.

The short film cuts back to the present day as the father and teen struggle to exchange words but instead share a heartfelt hug, which says it all.

Rosie Hanley, Director of Brand for John Lewis, said: "This year’s John Lewis Christmas campaign is a celebration of connection, memory, and the unspoken emotions that make the season truly magical.

"At John Lewis, we understand the power of a thoughtful gift, and we hope the Ad will inspire our customers to find the gift that articulates their feelings, allowing the present itself to speak volumes where words may sometimes fall short."

Where Love Lives - the John Lewis & Partners Christmas Ad 2025

What is the song in the John Lewis 2025 Christmas advert and who sings it?

The hit record in 2025's John Lewis advert is Alison Limerick’s 90s club classic Where Love Lives.

It is used as the backdrop for the dad's nostalgic moments then transforms into a modern-day version by singer-songwriter Labrinth, who reimagined the track for the short film.

"I squealed when I heard that Where Love Lives would be in the advert – literally squealed like an excited child," said the song's original singer Alison.

"Music has always had the power to bring all kinds of peeps together, but I hope this year’s John Lewis Christmas advert will give those who see it a new, emotional connection with the song – especially with what Labrinth has created. His gentle version is just so beautiful; it’s sure to fill the heart with love."

Speaking of his involvement in the ad, Labrinth added: "To think a boy like me from East London, Hackney, who grew up watching this iconic advert would one day reimagine a classic and compose a piece of music for John Lewis’s forward thinking direction is a big deal for me. This advert is embedded in British Christmas culture and I miss home, so I’m honoured to be a part of it."

The pair re-bond over their shared love of music.
The pair re-bond over their shared love of music. Picture: John Lewis

Where can you buy the John Lewis Where Love Lives vinyl?

From Tuesday 4th November, the Where Love Lives vinyl will be available to purchase exclusively from the Rough Trade concessions in John Lewis stores.

The record, boasting brand new club-inspired artwork, is being sold both in-store and on the John Lewis app.

It features the two songs in the advert – Side A playing Alison’s iconic dance version of Where Love Lives, and Side B featuring Labrinth’s newly reimagined version of the track.

