John Travolta's new family jet

John Travolta has purchased a new luxury plane to spend more time with his family.

The actor, who is a fully qualified pilot, has bought his very own Bombardier Challenger 601 jet. He was recently named the aircraft manufacturer’s new brand ambassador.

The star plans to take his wife Kelly Preston and their children, 11-year-old daughter Ella, and nine-month-old son Benjamin, around the world with him.



He told People.com, “My family fortunately loves traveling. Whenever I say, "I have to go to Australia or Paris," they say, ‘When are we going? I’m there!"



"I just love being in the air. It has been my family time. I’ve enjoyed that."