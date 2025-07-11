John Travolta surprises fans in full Danny Zuko costume 47 years after release

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The 71-year-old star stunned fans at a Grease sing-along, marking his first return as Zuko since Olivia Newton-John’s passing.

John Travolta doesn't just act — he also apparently time-travels.

A Grease sing-along got an unexpected jolt back to 1978 when John Travolta strode onstage in full Danny Zuko regalia.

Neither the thousands of fans at LA's Hollywood Bowl on Friday, 27 June, nor the handful of original castmates gathered to introduce the screening, had any idea Travolta was about to appear.

At 71, he swaggered out in a black leather jacket, hair slicked just so, and instantly rewound the clock 47 years.

Onstage, the actor greeted fellow Grease actors, Barry Pearl, Didi Conn, Kelly Ward, Michael Tucci and director Randal Kleiser before slipping straight into character.

"LA! I thought you were going back to Australia?" he teased, drawing delighted screams.

Staying with the bit, he added, "That’s cool, that’s cool, baby. You know, rocking and rolling and whatnot," then led the crowd in a booming "A‑womp‑bop‑a‑looma a‑womp‑bam‑boom!"

Signing off as himself, he told the crowd, "Enjoy the show, we love you!"

Afterwards, Travolta shared the secret on social media: "Tonight at the Hollywood Bowl, for the first time I surprised everyone at the GREASE Sing‑A‑Long and dressed up as Danny Zuko.

"No one knew. Not even the cast," he wrote. "Thank you for a great evening."

The surprise marked Travolta’s first public turn as Danny since Olivia Newton‑John’s death in 2022.

He and Newton‑John last dressed as Danny and Sandy together in 2019 for a series of Florida sing‑along events that followed the film’s 40th‑anniversary celebrations.

The surprise marked Travolta’s first public turn as Danny since Olivia Newton‑John’s death in 2022. Picture: Youtube

It’s no wonder fans were so thrilled to see Travolta — Grease remains one of the most beloved and successful musicals of all time.

When Grease first hit cinemas in June 1978, it wasn’t just a hit, it became a cultural phenomenon.

Adapted from the 1971 stage musical, the film raked in over £310 million worldwide (adjusted for inflation, over £1.3 billion today), making it one of the highest-grossing musical films of all time.

Its original run alone earned more than £105 million in the USA — a staggering feat for the time — and the film continued to pull in millions more during re-releases through the ‘80s and ‘90s.

The soundtrack was equally iconic, with hits like 'You're the One That I Want', 'Summer Nights' and 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' dominating charts.

The single 'You're the One That I Want' alone sold over 15 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling duets of all time.

Grease catapulted both John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John to global superstardom.

Travolta had just finished 1977's Saturday Night Fever, but it was Danny Zuko who cemented his teen idol status.

Meanwhile, Newton-John — already a Grammy-winning singer — found a whole new generation of fans as the sweet, cardigan-wearing Sandy.

The film’s influence has endured for nearly five decades, sparking sequels, spin-offs, stage revivals, school productions, sing-along tours, and even a prequel series (Rise of the Pink Ladies) released in 2023.

It was no doubt a bittersweet reunion for Travolta and his co-stars, as it came three years after the tragic death of Olivia Newton-John.

John Travolta surprises Grease sing-a-long at the Hollywood Bowl

The actress died in August 2022 after a long battle with breast cancer, which was first diagnosed in 1992.

John Travolta paid tribute to Olivia after her death, in an emotional statement where he called himself "your Danny".

Sharing a picture of the singer and actress on his social media, John wrote: "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much."

He continued: "We will see you down the road, and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"