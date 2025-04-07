JoJo Siwa: Singer's age, net worth, height, partner and career revealed

7 April 2025, 20:30

JoJo Siwa's personal life has been revealed
JoJo Siwa's personal life has been revealed. Picture: Getty/Instagram/JoJo Siwa

By Hope Wilson

How old is JoJo Siwa, what is her net worth, how tall is she, who is her partner, does she have Instagram and how is she famous?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

JoJo Siwa is lighting up our screens on Celebrity Big Brother as she joins fellow housemates Mickey Rourke, Pasty Palmer, Ella Rae Wise and more on the show.

Despite her young age this talented star has achieved worldwide fame after appearing on Dance Moms and launching her music career, releasing hits such as 'Boomerang' and 'Karma'.

Now as JoJo enters the CBB house, viewers are keen to learn more about the influencer.

Here is everything you need to know about JoJo Siwa including her age, net worth, height, career, partner and Instagram.

JoJo Siwa is taking part in CBB 2025
JoJo Siwa is taking part in CBB 2025. Picture: Getty

How old is JoJo Siwa?

JoJo was born on May 19th 2003 and celebrated her 21st birthday in 2024. The star's real name is Joelle Joanie Siwa however she has been known by her nickname JoJo since childhood.

How is JoJo Siwa famous?

The influencer first gained fame appearing on Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition before going on to join the cast of Dance Moms from 2015-2016.

Following this JoJo has gone on to carve out a successful media career, releasing songs such as "Boomerang" and "I Can Make U Dance" whilst growing her YouTube channel to over 12million subscribers.

She has also taken part in The Masked Singer US, Dancing with the Stars and So You Think You Can Dance.

JoJo Siwa began her career as a child. Pictured in 2015
JoJo Siwa began her career as a child. Pictured in 2015. Picture: Getty

Who is JoJo Siwa's partner?

JoJo is currently in relationship with actor and presenter Kath Ebbs, 27, with the couple going public with their romance in January 2025.

Speaking to PEOPLE about Kath in March, JoJo said: "I am so happy. I am in a very mature relationship, and it's beautiful.

"It's taught me so much about life. It's taught me so much about love and respect, and it's a beautiful thing."

JoJo Siwa is in a relationship with Kath Ebb
JoJo Siwa is in a relationship with Kath Ebb. Picture: Instagram/@kathebbs

What is JoJo Siwa's net worth?

JoJo is estimated to be worth an eye-watering $20million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She has gained this wealth through her various music projects and tours as well as merchandise which includes hair bows, toys, and clothing.

What is JoJo Siwa's Instagram?

Fans can follow JoJo on Instagram @itsjojosiwa where she currently boasts over 11.1million followers on the platform.

The singer often shares images from her tours as well as upcoming songs and music videos.

